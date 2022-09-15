Skechers settles trademark fight with Brooks Running over '5' logo
- Skechers accused Brooks' '5' of infringing its 'S' trademark
- Skechers tells court the parties resolved lawsuit
(Reuters) - Skechers USA Inc and Berkshire Hathaway's Brooks Sports Inc have settled a lawsuit claiming Brooks' use of the number "5" on its shoes too closely resembled Skechers' "S" logo, according to a Wednesday filing in Los Angeles federal court.
Skechers sued Brooks for trademark infringement in June over running shoes including Brooks' Levitate 5, Revel 5 and Caldera 5 models, claiming the Brooks '5' logo was likely to confuse consumers. It asked the court to permanently dismiss the case on Wednesday, saying a settlement had been reached.
Details of the settlement were not immediately available. Brooks declined to comment, and Skechers and its lead attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Skechers' complaint accused Brooks of displaying an italicized number "5" on the tongues of its shoes in a way that resembles how Skechers uses its stylized "S."
Skechers told the court it had already won a German court order that blocked Brooks from using the mark in the European Union.
Brooks never responded to the claims in California court. Skechers' lawsuit said Brooks told the company it did not infringe in response to a cease-and-desist notice.
The case is Skechers U.S.A. Inc v. Brooks Sports Inc, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:22-cv-04436.
For Skechers: Daniel Petrocelli of O'Melveny & Myers
For Brooks: not available
