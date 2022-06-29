Skechers sues Brooks Running for trademark infringement over '5' logo

Summary

(Reuters) - Skechers USA Inc has sued Berkshire Hathaway's Brooks Sports Inc in Los Angeles federal court, alleging Brooks' use of the number "5" on its running shoes is likely to confuse customers with Skechers' "S" logo.

Skechers said its competitor recently started italicizing the number "5" on its shoes in a way that looks confusingly similar to Skechers' famous italicized logo.

Skechers declined to comment. Brooks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the Tuesday lawsuit, Brooks denied it violated Skechers' trademark rights in March in response to a cease-and-desist notice.

The lawsuit said Brooks uses the "5" trademark on running shoes including its Levitate 5, Revel 5, and Caldera 5. Skechers also said Brooks uses the number on the tongues of its shoes, similarly to how Skechers displays its logo on many of its shoes.

According to the lawsuit, Skechers obtained an order from a German court in April that preliminarily blocks Brooks from selling products with the mark in the European Union. Skechers also said it had to get a second order earlier this month after Brooks' European affiliate continued to sell "5"-branded shoes.

Skechers asked the California court to permanently block Brooks from using the "5" trademark and requested an unspecified amount of money damages.

The case is Skechers U.S.A. Inc v. Brooks Sports Inc, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:22-cv-04436.

For Skechers: Daniel Petrocelli of O'Melveny & Myers

For Brooks: Not available

