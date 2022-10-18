Skechers sues Hermès for patent infringement over shoe soles

Summary

(Reuters) - Skechers U.S.A. Inc sued French luxury fashion house Hermès International in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, alleging two brands of Hermès sneakers infringe a pair of Skechers design patents.

Hermès' Eclair and Envol designs violate Skechers' patent rights for the "Massage Fit" soles in its "Go Walk" walking shoes, according to the lawsuit.

Hermès did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for Skechers in a press release called it "disappointing that a company of Hermès' reputation and standing has chosen to copy and infringe Skechers' patented designs."

Skechers said in the lawsuit that the soles of Hermès' shoes are "substantially the same" as its Massage Fit soles, citing similarities to Skechers' undulating sole design.

Manhattan Beach, California-based Skechers asked the court for an unspecified amount of money damages and an order blocking Hermès from infringing.

Skechers has also sued Fila, Reebok, Steve Madden and other shoemakers in the past for infringing "Go Walk" design patents, in disputes that later settled.

The case is Skechers U.S.A. Inc v. Hermès International, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:22-cv-08862.

For Skechers: Andrew Ligotti and Robert Lee of Alston & Bird

For Hermès: not available

