'Slapdash' plaintiffs merit sanctions, energy firm tells U.S. appeals court

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Refinery's lawyers at Baker & Hostetler seek to revive bid for fees

Plaintiffs' firms have called claims "reckless" and "unmeritorious"















March 6 (Reuters) - An oil refinery that said it spent millions of dollars on lawyers to fight civil price-fixing conspiracy lawsuits in California has asked a U.S. appeals court to punish the plaintiffs for pursuing what the company called "false" allegations.

Alon USA Energy Inc said in a court filing in the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday that consumer plaintiffs and a gas station operator behind the lawsuits ignored a "mountain of evidence" undermining allegations in the antitrust litigation.

The plaintiffs' lawyers at law firms Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Robbins LLP have denied the claim, and a U.S. district court judge in San Diego declined to impose sanctions after finding the attorneys acted with no bad faith.

In their 9th Circuit filing, Alon's attorneys at law firm Baker & Hostetler argued that the "plaintiffs continued to recklessly press forward with baseless claims that lacked any factual basis from the start." The firm alleged the plaintiffs and their lawyers employed a "slapdash approach to these cases in a manner that unreasonably and vexatiously increased Alon’s costs."

Tennessee-based Delek US Holdings Inc, which is publicly traded, acquired Alon in 2017. Lawyers for Alon and a Delek spokesperson on Monday did not immediately comment.

The plaintiffs' attorneys in California at law firms Robbins Geller and Robbins also did not immediately comment on Monday.

Alon was sued with other oil and gas companies for their alleged roles in a conspiracy to fix gasoline prices in California from 2012 to the present.

U.S. District Judge Jinsook Ohta in September ruled for the companies, saying in an order granting summary judgment that the evidence did not exclude "the possibility that each defendant took independent actions to maximize its profits."

The plaintiffs' lawyers are not appealing the dismissal of their claims against the oil and gas refineries.

In the plaintiffs' court filing opposing sanctions, Robbins Geller and Robbins attorneys disputed the contention that claims alleging Alon's role in the alleged conspiracy lacked merit.

The plaintiffs' lawyers called Alon's sanctions bid "mudslinging" and "reckless." Robbins Geller told the court Alon's "tactics are as unmeritorious as they are unceremonious."

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw ruled in 2020 that "Alon bears the burden to show plaintiffs' counsel acted with subjective bad faith, and it has not met that burden here."

Alon "has not shown plaintiffs' complaints are factually baseless," Sabraw wrote.

The case is Alon USA Energy Inc v Persian Gulf Inc and Joshua Ebright et al, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-56016.

For Alon: Carl Hittinger of Baker & Hostetler

For direct purchasers: Steven Pepich of Robbins Geller

For indirect purchasers: George Aguilar of Robbins LLP











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.