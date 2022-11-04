Slim-chance grocer lawsuit is real problem for M&A















NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The first shot is just a warning. A court has temporarily blocked grocer Albertsons (ACI.N) from paying $4 billion to shareholders ahead of its $25 billion sale to rival Kroger (KR.N). Arguments that this dividend could financially destabilize Albertsons are far-fetched. But this is just an opening salvo, with competition hawks ready to use an ever-expanding toolkit to push back against deals.

Attorneys general from a group of states and Washington D.C. filed lawsuits this week to stop the payout. They argue that, by depleting the grocer’s cash-on-hand and borrowing capacity, the dividend would leave Albertsons unable to compete.

But the numbers don’t support that argument. Post-dividend Albertsons would see net debt rise to $8.5 billion, some 1.9 times expected EBITDA for the year, per Refinitiv data. That compares to Kroger at 1.7 times, and generalist retailer Target (TGT.N) at 1.8. The company is cash flow positive, and would retain around $2 billion of debt capacity on an asset-backed loan at a low interest rate. This does not paint a picture of existential risk.

That seems beside the point, though. A Washington state court took the matter seriously enough to issue a temporary restraining order on the dividend. The intervention of local authorities in this kind of matter is unusual. But it’s part of a trend of rising antitrust pushback from all levels of government.

State attorneys up to Federal Trade Commission boss Lina Khan, as well as politicians like Democratic senator Bernie Sanders have been flexing their muscles. That includes state lawsuits against tech giants like Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and a series of attempts to block deals on inventive grounds. And the few victories this administration has had — like blocking a book publishing deal — open the door to new arguments, too, like monopsony power in labor markets.

This deal is an easy target: Old-fashioned arguments over concentrated ownership of brick-and-mortar stores is friendly territory for antitrust agencies. Albertsons and Kroger have offered to spin out up to 375 stores. Their merger agreement allows for up to 650 disposals, signaling they know they may have to give more away. The dividend, though under consideration by Albertsons independently of the deal, would not be necessary if the companies could obtain speedy approval. This one fight may end up going the companies’ way. But it’s just one battle in a very long war.

Follow @JMAGuilford on Twitter

loading

CONTEXT NEWS

A Washington state court on Nov. 3 issued a temporary restraining order that prevents grocery chain Albertsons from paying out a special dividend to shareholders before the closing of its proposed $25 billion sale to Kroger. The state’s attorney general had filed a lawsuit arguing that the dividend should be blocked.

Separately, the offices of three further attorneys general, led by Washington D.C., filed a lawsuit on Nov. 2, also seeking to stop the dividend. In addition, a group comprised of the United Food & Commercial Workers union and various think tanks, among others, sent a letter to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan on Nov. 3, arguing the dividend constitutes “unlawful collusion” between the companies.

Albertsons’ had scheduled the $4 billion special dividend to be paid on Nov. 7.

Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Sharon Lam











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.