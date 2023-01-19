Slime-pooping unicorn dolls rip off Black Eyed Peas hit, BMG lawsuit says

Summary

Summary Companies

Companies Related documents Bratz maker's 'Poopsie Slime Surprise' line accused of copying 'My Humps'

BMG asking for at least $10 million in damages















(Reuters) - Music publisher BMG Rights Management sued toymaker MGA Entertainment Inc in Manhattan federal court on Thursday, alleging MGA copied the Black Eyed Peas' song "My Humps" to market pooping and dancing unicorn dolls from its "Poopsie Slime Surprise" toy line.

The lawsuit said MGA's toys sing a song called "My Poops" that rips off the rap group's 2005 hit. BMG said the toy line has earned MGA tens of millions of dollars in part because of "My Poops" and asked the court for at least $10 million in damages.

Representatives for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

BMG said it owns 75% of the composition copyright in "My Humps," which went double platinum in the United States and reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

MGA is best known for its Bratz line of dolls. The lawsuit said one of MGA's unicorn dolls dances and sings "My Poops" at the push of its heart-shaped bellybutton.

BMG also said MGA created a music video to advertise the dolls and other unicorn dolls that "excrete sparkling slime" with animated versions of the toys dancing and singing along to "My Poops."

The lawsuit cited several alleged similarities in the songs' melodies, lyrics, chords and other elements. BMG also said the singer of "My Poops" sounds "very similar" to Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie.

MGA ignored cease-and-desist notices from BMG, according to the complaint.

The case is BMG Rights Management (US) LLC v. MGA Entertainment Inc, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:23-cv-00465.

For BMG: Seth Berman of Abrams Fensterman

For MGA: attorney information not available











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.