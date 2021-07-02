Small claims track: no power to impose costs condition when granting permission to appeal
02-Jul-2021 - The Court of Appeal has held that, when determining an application for permission to appeal (PTA) against a judgment in a small claims track case, there was no power to impose a condition as to the costs of the appeal because CPR 27.14(2) expressly prohibits the court from ordering a party to pay another party's costs (including those relating to an appeal) in small claims track cases.
The decision confirms that, while the court has a general power to impose conditions which it would not normally make the subject of a direct court order, this power cannot be used where the condition is expressly prohibited by the CPR.
The appellant (B) sought to appeal the order of a District Judge requiring B to repay premiums under a payment protection insurance policy, plus interest, to the respondent (S). Following a refusal of PTA in the County Court, B applied for PTA a second time. Asplin LJ granted PTA, on the condition that B would pay S's reasonable costs of the appeal.
B applied to set aside the condition as to costs, contending that Asplin LJ had no jurisdiction to impose such a condition on an appeal in a case which was tried in the small claims track.
The Court of Appeal agreed. In a unanimous decision, delivered by Bean LJ, it held that:
If a condition was imposed on the grant of PTA, which the judge had no power to impose, this was a "compelling reason" to set aside the condition (under CPR 52.18(2)).
Following Akhtar v Boland [2014] EWCA Civ 943, the wording of CPR 27.14 extends to the costs of an appeal to the Court of Appeal.
There was a distinction between imposing a condition which the court would not ordinarily make the subject of a direct order, and imposing a condition which the court could never make the subject of a direct order because statute or a rule of court expressly prohibits it. Where a rule expressly prohibits orders for costs, the court could not use its general power to attach conditions to sidestep the rule (Canada Square Operations Ltd v Potter [2021] EWCA Civ 339).
It was far too late to re-allocate the case to the fast track or multi-track.
Case: Smith v Royal Bank of Scotland Plc [2021] EWCA Civ 977 (30 June 2021) (Bean, Lewis and Elisabeth Laing LJJ).
