Smith & Wesson's constitutional challenge to N.J. fraud probe rejected

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson Brands Inc seeking to block New Jersey's attorney general from enforcing a subpoena to investigate whether the company committed fraud while advertising firearms to consumers.

U.S. District Judge Evelyn Padin in Newark on Tuesday held that Smith & Wesson was barred from pursuing federal claims that the subpoena violated its constitutional rights after already unsuccessfully litigating those same arguments in state court.

Smith & Wesson claimed the probe sought to suppress speech regarding gun ownership protected by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment and aimed to prevent New Jersey residents from exercising their Second Amendment rights to bear arms.

But Padin said the company has already had the opportunity to litigate those and other constitutional arguments before a state court judge who in June 2021 rejected them and ordered it comply with the subpoena, which seeks documents related to advertising claims about its guns' safety.

The company argued the circumstances had changed after the U.S. Supreme Court in June's New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen held the U.S. Constitution protects a person's right to carry a handgun in public for self-defense.

But Padin said the Supreme Court's ruling "governs the analysis for laws that burden an individual’s Second Amendment right to armed self-defense; it does not speak to the primary issue in this case."

While Smith & Wesson has already produced the documents, it did so under a protective order on the condition they be returned if the subpoena was ever held unlawful.

Smith & Wesson did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Courtney Saleski, a lawyer for the gunmaker at DLA Piper. A spokesperson for New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin, a Democrat, declined to comment.

Smith & Wesson filed its federal lawsuit in December 2020 after refusing to comply with a subpoena that October from Platkin's predecessor, Gurbir Grewal.

The attorney general soon after filed a separate action in state court seeking to enforce the subpoena, which was issued pursuant to the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act.

New Jersey Superior Court Judge Jodi Lee Alper ordered the company produce the subpoenaed documents in June 2021, and the New Jersey Supreme Court subsequently declined to stay that order.

In the interim, Smith & Wesson's federal lawsuit had been dismissed by a judge who declined to exercise jurisdiction over it. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in March revived the case, and it was re-assigned to Padin, an appointee of Democratic President Joe Biden.

The case is Smith & Wesson Brands Inc et al v. Grewal et al, U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey, No. 2:20-cv-19047.

For Smith & Wesson: Courtney Saleski and Christopher Strongosky of DLA Piper

For the state: Stephanie Cohen of the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General











