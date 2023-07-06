Smokers' families' wrongful death claims come too late -Massachusetts top court

Summary

Ruling upholds dismissal of wrongful death claims against R.J. Reynolds, Altria Group unit

July 6 (Reuters) - Family members of a deceased person cannot sue for wrongful death if the death occurs more than three years after the injury that caused it, Massachusetts' highest court ruled Thursday, upholding the dismissal of claims against tobacco giants Philip Morris USA Inc and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.

Justice David Lowy wrote on behalf of the unanimous Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts that under Massachusetts law, wrongful death claims were "derivative" of personal injury claims that could have been brought by the deceased.

That means that if the three-year statute of limitations period for those injury claims has run out at the time of death, surviving family members have no wrongful death claims, the court found.

R.J. Reynolds declined to comment. Philip Morris USA parent Altria Group, its attorney and attorneys for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The decision stems from two lawsuits, one of which was brought by Grace Fabiano, wife of Ralph Fabiano, against Philip Morris USA in 2017, just under three years after her husband's death in 2014. Ralph had been diagnosed with emphysema in 2004.

The other was brought against R.J. Reynolds by John and Mary Fuller in March 2016, and amended by Mary to include wrongful death claims following John's death in November 2016. John Fuller had been diagnosed with cancer in 2012.

Both men started smoking when they were teenagers and became sick as a result, according to the lawsuits, which accused the companies of breach of warranty, negligence and conspiracy.

Different trial judges dismissed the wrongful death claims on the grounds that Ralph Fabiano and John Fuller would have been time-barred from bringing their own claims when they died, meaning there were no wrongful death claims available to their surviving family.

The Supreme Judicial Court agreed to hear agreed both cases. Lowy noted in his opinion that the court had previously decided that wrongful death claims are derivative of the deceased's claims, but had not addressed what that meant for the statute of limitations.

Based on the language of Massachusetts' wrongful death law, Lowy wrote, the statute of limitations for the deceased's underlying injury claims determined whether surviving heirs could bring a wrongful death claim.

In a footnote, he addressed an argument by the plaintiffs that the conclusion produces a "fundamental unfairness" by forcing people to bring lawsuits while they are suffering from serious illness, or forfeit their heirs' right to recovery.

The decision, Lowy wrote, "in no way changes what has long been true of persons suffering from serious injuries. Once those injuries are knowable, plaintiffs must assert their rights within a specified period of time or lose their ability to recover for their injuries."

The cases are Fabiano v. Philip Morris USA Inc and others, No. SJC-13282, and Fuller v. R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co and others, No. SJC-13346, in the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts.

For Fabiano: Celene Humphries

For Fuller: Andrew Rainer of Brody, Hardoon, Perkins & Kesten

For Philip Morris: Scott Chesin of Shook, Hardy & Bacon

For R.J. Reynolds: Victoria Cuneo Powell and Jason Burnette of Jones Day

Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York

