Software company fights to oust Zoombombing investor

(Reuters) - Corporate takeover battles bring to mind billionaires and boardroom showdowns but SphereCommerce's fight to oust its largest individual shareholder began after he Zoombombed an all-employee meeting and called staff "fools playing office."

Robert Caulfield used a fake screen name and obtained unauthorized access to the Aug. 25, 2020 video meeting held over Zoom to which he was not invited, according to a court ruling in a legal fight that stemmed from that meeting.

"It’s depressing listening to you (expletive) dip(expletive)s,” Caulfield told the meeting, according to a Thursday ruling by the Delaware Court of Chancery.

Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights called Caulfield's raid on the meeting a "colossal lapse of judgment," capping what the company said in court papers was an increasingly hostile relation with management.

The Zoom meeting set in motion an attempt by Sphere to oust Caulfield by claiming he materially violated a non-disparagement clause, allowing the company to force Caulfield to sell his stake for $27 million.

Slights said that while Caulfield violated the agreement, he could not determine without a trial if the breach was material.

Caulfield, with the username "Its all the pandemic," had sent the message using the Zoom chat at the end of the all-employee meeting, when the company's chief executive opened the meeting to employee questions.

When confronted days later, he acknowledged he sent the message.

Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware

