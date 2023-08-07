Some California landowners fight, while other settle, $510 mln antitrust lawsuit

Summary

Property owners ask Sacramento federal judge to dismiss "speculative" claims

Land-buyer plaintiff alleged unlawful price-fixing conspiracy

Aug 7 (Reuters) - A lawsuit accusing a group of California landowners of conspiring to inflate the price of their land by hundreds of millions of dollars will "drastically expand" the reach of federal antitrust law if it is not dismissed, attorneys for the property holders told a U.S. judge.

In a filing in Sacramento federal court, lawyers for the landowners in northern California on Friday urged U.S. District Judge Troy Nunley to reject "speculative" and "vague" allegations from agricultural land buyer Flannery Associates.

Flannery, seeking more than $510 million in damages for alleged price-fixing, in May sued various family land trusts and estates over the sale of properties in the Jepson Prairie and Montezuma Hills area of Solano County between San Francisco and Sacramento.

The defense lawyers said some of the land-owning families have farmed in the area for more than 100 years.

The area is home to utility-scale commercial wind farms, environmental conservation projects and energy infrastructure, the complaint said.

Flannery's lawyers at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom alleged lost profits from land it did not buy and from overcharges for properties it did purchase.

Some defendants have begun settling claims, court records show, while others seek dismissal of claims.

Barnes Family Ranch Associates, Lambie Ranch Associates and Kirby Hill Associates agreed to settle with Flannery. The settlement, according to a filing, includes the purchase and sale of certain properties and will be finalized by mid-October.

An attorney for Flannery did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Several lawyers on Friday's joint court filing did not immediately respond to a similar request.

In their bid to dismiss Flannery's lawsuit, property owners argued a key U.S. antitrust law, the Sherman Act, "was not intended to prevent local landowners from discussing with their neighbors negotiations with prospective purchasers or property prices."

"Flannery's complaint is a square peg in the round hole of antitrust law," the defense lawyers said.

In another filing, the lawyers questioned Flannery's motivations. "What legitimate commercial purpose requires such massive, concentrated property ownership within Solano County? Flannery will not say," the attorneys said.

Lawyers for Flannery last month said text messages and emails would establish a price-fixing conspiracy. Flannery also hit back at the defendants for resorting to "rumor, innuendo, and conjecture about Flannery and its motives."

Nunley is set to consider whether to dismiss the lawsuit at a hearing on Aug. 24.

The case is Flannery Associates LLC v. Barnes Family Ranch Associates LLC, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California, No. 2:23-cv-00927-TLN-AC.

Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by Leigh Jones

