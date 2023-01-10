Sotera Health to pay $408 mln to settle lawsuits over sterilizing chemical

Summary

(Reuters) - Sotera Health Co has agreed to pay $408 million to settle more than 870 lawsuits by people who say they or their family members were sickened from exposure to ethylene oxide, a chemical used to sterilize medical devices, near one of the company's facilities.

Plaintiffs must still opt in to the settlement, which the company announced Monday. The deal is subject to approval by the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, where most of the cases have been consolidated for pretrial proceedings.

Sotera and its Sterigenics unit, which operated the now-shuttered Willowbrook, Illinois facility, did not admit wrongdoing under the settlement.

Lawyers for plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ethylene oxide is used to sterilize about half of medical devices in the U.S. that require sterilization, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It has been linked to an increased risk of cancer, including lymphoma and breast cancer, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Sterigenics provides third-party sterilization services to medical device companies.

Two lawsuits over alleged ethylene oxide exposure near the Willowbrook facility went to trial last year. One ended in a $363 million jury verdict for the plaintiff, a woman who alleged she developed cancer as a result of living near the facility, while the other ended with a verdict in favor of the company.

The Willowbrook plant was shut down in 2019 after elevated ethylene oxide levels were detected nearby. Sterigenics reached a consent decree with the state of Illinois allowing it to reopen under more stringent regulation, but ultimately declined to do so, saying it was not practical.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last September released a list of sites that pose a potential heightened cancer risk from ethylene oxide, including areas around facilities operated by Medtronic Inc and Edwards Lifesciences in Puerto Rico and by Becton, Dickinson and Co in Nebraska and Utah.

It was not clear whether any lawsuits had been filed over those sites as of Monday. The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is In re: Willowbrook Ethylene Oxide Litigation, Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, No. 2018L010475, as well as some cases in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

For plaintiffs: Patrick Salvi of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, J. Timothy Eaton of Taft Stettinius & Hollister, Shawn Collins of The Collins Law Firm, Deanna Pihos of Miner, Barnhill & Galland, and others

For Sotera: Michael Lisak of Sidley Austin, and others











