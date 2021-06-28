SPAC dynamo Ellenoff Grossman expands to Calif., adding Big Law vets

REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Summary Law firms Midsize firm has become a SPAC superpower

(Reuters) - New York-founded midsize firm Ellenoff Grossman & Schole has opened its first West Coast office, adding a pair of securities litigators in Irvine, California.

Eric Landau will lead the new office and co-chair the firm’s securities litigation department. He was most recently a partner and securities litigation chair at Irvine's Thomas Whitelaw. He's joining Ellenoff Grossman along with fellow Thomas Whitelaw partner Travis Biffar.

Before joining Thomas Whitelaw in 2019, Landau and Biffar practiced together for more than a decade at Jones Day and for about seven years at McDermott Will & Emery, where both were partners.

Ellenoff Grossman has seen its profile grow in recent months thanks to its special purpose acquisition company practice, advising on 70 SPAC deals in 2020, more than any other firm, and ranking 4th in combined deal value just after Ropes & Gray; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; and Kirkland & Ellis, according to data from SPACinsider. The firm is again leading the pack on deal count so far this year with 88 SPAC IPOs, and is ranked third by deal value, at $22.26 billion.

The almost 30-year-old law firm lists more than 115 lawyers on its website, with offices in New York City and Glen Cove, New York. It intends to grow its litigation, corporate and merger capabilities in California under Landau’s leadership, according to a press release.

"I am truly excited by the opportunity to establish a West Coast presence for one of New York's premier law firms. EGS's wide range of expertise and capabilities will enhance our ability to serve clients in crucial disciplines, such as mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, and labor and employment,” Landau said in a statement.

In addition to co-leading the firm's securities litigation group, Landau will also counsel clients on corporate governance and compliance matters.

"As someone who is equally adept in both the courtroom and the boardroom, he strengthens the firm's bench in corporate governance and securities litigation," David Gehn, head of Ellenoff Grossman's litigation and regulatory enforcement group, said in a statement.

Biffar represents public and private companies in securities law matters and litigation, including class actions.

“We look forward to helping EGS grow its expanding securities litigation practice, as well as complementing its already preeminent corporate and securities practice,” he said in a statement.