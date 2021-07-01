Spain looks into antitrust practices by Apple and Amazon

The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.

Companies Apple Inc See all

Amazon.com Inc See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

MADRID, July 1 (Reuters) - Spain's competition watchdog CNMC is investigating possible anti-competitive practices in Spain by Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) regarding online sales of electronic products.

The CNMC said in a statement on Thursday that it had opened disciplinary proceedings over possible unlawful conduct by both companies that would include possible restrictions on the Amazon website in Spain.

"(Restrictions) would affect the retail sale of Apple products by third parties and the advertising of competing Apple products, leading to a reduced competition in the Internet retail market for electronic products," the CNMC said.

In addition, they could strengthen Amazon's position in the sector of providing marketing services to third-party retailers through online platforms in Spain.

Amazon said in a statement it was fully collaborating with the authority on this issue, while Apple in Spain was not immediately available to comment.

The CNMC's proceedings open a maximum period of 18 months for the investigation and resolution of the case.