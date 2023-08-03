Sports card platform Panini sues rival Fanatics over antitrust claims

A labourer works at the assembly line of Panini's factory, where FIFA's Brazil World Cup stickers and albums are produced, in Tambore, an industrial suburb north of Sao Paulo May 5, 2014. The World Cup is around the corner and millions of fans are putting down their iPads to collect and trade soccer stickers, a decades-old hobby that has... Read more

(Reuters) - Sports trading-card company Panini America on Thursday sued rival platform Fanatics in U.S. court, accusing the upstart of trying to unlawfully dominate the market through anticompetitive business practices including exclusive long-term deals with professional sports leagues.

Panini, represented by law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, alleged in its lawsuit in Tampa, Florida, federal court that Fanatics entered the trading-card market in 2021 with no "knowledge and expertise" and took steps to box out competitors.

Fanatics, according to Panini's lawsuit, signed long-term licensing deals with the National Football League, Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association and each of their respective players associations.

Panini has an exclusive license with the NBA through September 2025 and, among others, an exclusive license with the NFL through early 2026.

The lawsuit also accused Fanatics of "raiding" Panini employees and unlawfully disparaging the company.

"Because of Fanatics' anticompetitive conduct, the major U.S. professional sports leagues trading cards market will be entirely controlled by a single firm for decades," Panini's lawsuit alleged.

Fanatics has seen its valuation soar in the past year. Fanatics was valued at more than $31 billion last year, after raising $700 million in a new financing round led by private equity firm Clearlake Capital, Reuters reported in December.

Fanatics, with brand headquarters in Tampa, in a statement called Panini's lawsuit a "baseless last-gasp, flailing effort by a company that has lost touch with its consumers, is failing in the marketplace and has tried unsuccessfully for years to sell itself."

Fanatics, represented by lawyers from Latham & Watkins, said "Panini's meritless allegations won't distract us or slow us down, and we will vigorously defend the lawsuit."

Panini said it was seeking unspecified damages for reputational harm, lost revenue and other alleged injuries.

The case was assigned on Thursday to U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, a former associate at the law firm Jones Day who was confirmed to the bench in 2020.

The case is Panini America Inc v. Fanatics Inc, U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida, No. 8:23-cv-01721.

For plaintiff: David Boies, Stuart Singer and James Denvir of Boies Schiller Flexner

For defendant: Lawrence Buterman, Amanda Reeves and Chris Yates of Latham & Watkins

