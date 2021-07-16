Stable Road's SEC settlement prompts shareholder lawsuit

A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Companies

Companies Law firms The blank check company's share price fell after the settlement

SEC claimed disclosures about its acquisition target were fraudulent

Stable Road did not admit wrongdoing The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A Stable Road Acquisition Corp shareholder sued the blank check company, its sponsor and intended acquisition target days after the companies settled with the Securities and Exchange Commission over alleged investor fraud.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles federal court on Thursday claimed shares in the special purpose acquisition company, which went public in October, traded at an artificially high price until the SEC announced the settlement on Tuesday.

Stable Road, its sponsor SRC-NI, Momentus and Stable Road Chief Executive Brian Kabot agreed to pay the SEC $8 million to resolve the allegations without admitting wrongdoing.

According to the SEC, the companies misrepresented proposed target Momentus Inc's spaceflight technology and national security risks associated with its former CEO Mikhail Kokorich.

The SEC also sued Kokorich, who is fighting the SEC's charges in court.

Attorneys for the companies and individuals did not immediately reply to requests for comment on the lawsuit on Friday.

The investor represented by law firm Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd seeks damages from the companies, Kabot, Kokorich, and Stable Road Chief Financial Officer James Norris.

The lawsuit claims they misrepresented Momentus' water thruster technology as having been successfully tested in space, and did not tell investors the U.S. government considered Kokorich, a Russian citizen, to be a national security threat.

The investor alleged the SPAC's stock slid 19% after Kokorich stepped down on January 25, and a further 10% on news of the SEC settlement.

On Wednesday, Stable Road shares traded at $10.58, 64% below their peak price, according to the complaint.

The case is Jensen v. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. et al., U.S. District Court, Central District of California, 21-cv-05744.

For the investor: David Walton, Brian Cochran and Samuel Rudman of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

Read More:

U.S. SEC charges blank check firm Stable Road, space startup Momentus with misleading claims