Starbucks beats workers' lawsuit over pesticide use in NYC stores

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday refused to revive a lawsuit accusing Starbucks Corp of placing pest control contractors in New York City at risk by using hazardous chemicals and firing a store manager for complaining about them.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a brief order said Starbucks had shown that it fired the manager, Rafael Fox, in 2018 for violating a city law on worker scheduling and not because he raised concerns about pesticide use.

And the two pest control workers who sued failed to present any evidence of toxic chemicals in their body, which is required to hold Starbucks liable, the court said.

The decision affirmed a 2021 ruling by a federal judge in Manhattan. The panel included Circuit Judges John Walker, Reena Raggi and Michael Park.

Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did Ariel Graff, a lawyer for the plaintiffs.

Fox and the other plaintiffs in a 2019 complaint claimed Starbucks routinely used "No-Pest Strips" manufactured by Spectrum Brands Holdings in their New York City stores.

The strips are designed to kill insects by emitting an undetectable vapor containing the chemical Dichlorvos, which has been shown to interfere with the human nervous system, the plaintiffs said.

Fox claimed he was fired after telling a corporate official who visited his store that the pesticides were putting workers and customers at risk.

Starbucks has said Fox repeatedly flouted a New York City law requiring that workers be given advance notice of their schedules and any changes to their hours, and that the manager who fired him was unaware of his complaint about the pesticides.

The pest control workers accused Starbucks of intentional infliction of emotional distress for allegedly exposing them to Dichlorvos.

Starbucks in 2019 was also hit with a proposed class action claiming the company's use of Dichlorvos rendered its claims about the quality of its products misleading. The 2nd Circuit affirmed the dismissal of that case in 2021.

The case is Fox v. Starbucks Corp, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-2531.

For the plaintiffs: Ariel Graff of Filosa Graff

For Starbucks: Devjani Mishra of Littler Mendelson

