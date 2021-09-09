StarKist, amici push standing arguments to en banc 9th Circ. in class cert challenge

The James R. Browning U.S. Court of Appeals Building, home of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, is pictured in San Francisco, California February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Law firms

Law firms Related documents Latham & Watkins LLP See all

Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca, LLP See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and defendants in a trio of antitrust class actions against packaged tuna producers are asking the en banc 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to go where the U.S. Supreme Court did not venture in last June’s decision in TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez.

In TransUnion, as you know, the Supreme Court tightened the test for constitutional standing for plaintiffs in class actions alleging statutory violations. But the court expressly sidestepped more sweeping arguments by TransUnion and some of its amici that a class cannot be certified unless every class member can demonstrate a right to sue under Article III of the constitution.

That requirement, which is not in the federal rules for class actions, would make it vastly more difficult for plaintiffs to win class certification. So it should not come as a surprise that Article III arguments have reared up in en banc briefs at the 9th Circuit in Olean Wholesale Grocery Cooperative Inc v. Bumble Bee Foods LLC, which presents the question of whether a class can be certified if it contains more than a handful of members who haven’t been injured.

The wrinkle in the tuna litigation is that the 9th Circuit’s focus – both in the three-judge panel decision decertifying three price-fixing classes and in the panel order requesting briefing on an en banc rehearing – has centered on the federal procedural rules rather than the constitutional issue. To be certified as a class, plaintiffs have to show that classwide issues predominate over individual questions.

Defendants in the tuna litigation contended that plaintiffs could not satisfy the predominance requirement because one of their own models showed that a sizeable percentage, 5.5%, of purchasers did not overpay for packaged tuna despite the alleged cartel. The now-vacated panel decision agreed that a class with more than a minimal number of uninjured members falls short of the predominance requirement.

The new defense briefs to the en banc court layer Article III arguments atop the predominance inquiry. StarKist Co’s lawyers at Latham & Watkins told the en banc court in their Aug. 31 brief that the certification of a class with uninjured class members “likely exceeds the constitutional boundary of judicial authority under Article III.” Latham acknowledged that the Supreme Court declined to address that question in TransUnion, but said it’s significant that the court’s footnote on the issue cited 2019’s Cordoba v. DIRECTV LLC, in which the 11th Circuit faulted a trial judge for certifying a class without sufficient analysis of class members’ individual standing to sue.

StarKist amici from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Internet Association and the Software and Information Industry Association argued in their Sept. 7 brief that, at a minimum, the Supreme Court’s TransUnion decision “makes clear that ... the potential presence of uninjured parties in a certified class raises serious questions under Article III.” When a prospective class contains more than a handful of members who may not have suffered an injury, the groups said, trial judges can’t allow the class action device to circumvent Article III requirements. It’s plain and simple, according to the Chamber: “A court may not certify a class when the possible number of as-yet unidentified class members who may not be injured is more than de minimis or the process of identifying (even those few) uninjured members will spawn substantial individualized issues.”

StarKist and its amici portray constitutional standing and the predominance requirement as intertwined issues: If some class members are not injured, they don’t have standing and must be weeded out before class certification, which requires individualized inquiries that defeat the predominance requirement.

The Supreme Court, as the Chamber brief noted, has instructed lower courts to look first at predominance, which is why the appellate panel in the tuna litigation did not have to consider defendants’ Article III standing. But that order of inquiry, the Chamber said, should not deter courts from considering standing as well. “To the contrary, whether absent class members can establish standing is ‘exceedingly relevant to the class certification analysis required by (Rule 23),’” the brief said, quoting the 11th Circuit’s Cordoba ruling.

You can be sure that the plaintiffs in the tuna cases, whose brief is due on Friday, will frame the en banc case differently. (I emailed the three class lawyers who will argue at the 9th Circuit – Jonathan Cuneo of Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca; Thomas Burt of Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz; and Christopher Lebsock of Hausfeld – about defendants’ Article III contentions. Cuneo said the arguments are “misconceived and incorrect.”)

I’m expecting the tuna lawyers to emphasize the Supreme Court’s decision not to weigh in on constitutional standing and class certification in TransUnion, even in a case in which the justices rejected the increased-risk theory of injury asserted by a majority of the members of the class. By contrast, the tuna class actions are based on a theory that all packaged tuna purchasers were injured by the alleged price-fixing cartel, even if a small number of purchasers did not end up overpaying.

The strongest 9th Circuit precedent for the tuna plaintiffs is the court’s 2016 decision in Torres v. Mercer Canyons Inc, a case brought by domestic farm workers. Mercer Canyons argued, among other things, that the analysis of plaintiffs’ injury under a Washington State consumer law was too individualized to satisfy the predominance requirement. The 9th Circuit rebuffed that argument, holding that the key question is whether the class presented a cohesive theory. “Predominance,” the court said, “is not ... a matter of nose-counting.”

The en banc court will hear virtual arguments on Sept. 22. Regardless of which side wins at the 9th Circuit, I have a feeling that this case won’t end there.

Opinions expressed here are those of the author. Reuters News, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias.

Read more:

En banc 9th Circuit takes up certification of classes with uninjured plaintiffs

9th Circuit decertifies tuna price-fixing classes, clamps down on uninjured class members

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.