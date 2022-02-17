State AG cooperation on opioids: a model for protecting consumers

Companies

Companies Law firms McKinsey & Co. Inc. The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

February 17, 2022 - Attorneys general have been quick to compare ongoing opioid litigation to efforts in the late 1990s, when they led the charge to address public health concerns resulting from tobacco use. On the heels of a $26 billion settlement offered by four companies alleged to have contributed to the opioid epidemic, it will be interesting to see what lessons states and companies have learned and where they go from here.

The 1998 Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) was a coming-of-age event for state attorneys general. Fifty-two state and territory attorneys general obtained the largest settlement in U.S. history after lawsuits brought by hundreds of individual plaintiffs had failed. Although the MSA was viewed by the states as a win — with the tobacco companies required to pay $206 billion over 25 years — it was tempered by problems in distributing those funds. In particular, states struggled to decide where those funds should be directed (e.g., whether the funds should be directed solely to reducing tobacco use or whether portions could be redirected elsewhere).

Now, in reaching the opioid settlement, the state attorneys general have emulated the MSA's cooperative model. In response to the national opioid epidemic and consistent with their growing willingness to tackle issues on a nationwide scale, state attorneys general have acted against all levels of the opioid supply chain — from manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacies, to individual pharmacists and even consulting firms that were alleged to have advised companies to maximize opioid sales.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

On July 21, 2021, four defendants common to the opioid litigation made a $26 billion settlement offer to resolve lawsuits pending against those entities, contingent upon enough states joining the resolution. In September, these defendants announced that they would move forward with the resolution, even though a handful of states had not committed to participating in the resolution.

While the participating states may see the opioid settlement as a success, questions remain: Will the prioritization of using settlement proceeds to remediate the opioid epidemic create an expectation for similar consumer relief in future state attorneys general settlements? Does the localities' involvement in the opioid litigation mean they will seek a seat at the table in future public health issues? And what perceived public health crisis will the states seek to address next?

Will the opioid settlement shift the expectation that proceeds be distributed to directly combat harms?

The opioid settlement is comprised of two agreements: the Distributor Settlement Agreement and the Manufacturer Settlement Agreement. The distributors will pay up to $21 billion over 18 years, while the manufacturers will pay up to $5 billion over nine years. Both settlement agreements state that it is the "intent of the parties" that the money will be used for opioid prevention and treatment and that alternative uses of the settlement proceeds are "disfavored."

While the Manufacturer Settlement Agreement dictates that a certain percentage of the funds (86.5%) must be directed toward opioid remediation, the Distributor Agreement has no similar restriction. The provisions on distribution of the Distributor Agreement funds leaves more uncertainty and grants more discretion to the states than does the distribution of the Manufacturer Settlement Agreement funds.

The settlement agreements also provide for the creation of a clearinghouse that will require distributors to account for opioid shipments, to detect, stop, and report suspicious orders. In addition, the manufacturers involved in the settlement will cease marketing and lobbying with regard to opioid products for 10 years and will make the data from clinical trials for discontinued products available for medical research.

One significant difference between the tobacco MSA and the opioid settlement is that localities (i.e., cities and counties) are involved in the opioid settlement but were not involved in the MSA. While this could lead to a more targeted distribution, it could complicate the distribution process.

Cognizant of how the tobacco settlement's proceeds were used and of the expected pressure to use opioid settlement funds for other uses, some state legislatures have passed legislation establishing opioid settlement allocation requirements and creating abatement commissions to oversee the allocation distribution at the state and local levels. This legislation, tracked by the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, demonstrates that many states still have discretion to use settlement funds for non-remediation related uses.

Recognizing that many state and local budgets are in "free fall" due to COVID and likening the opioid settlement to the tobacco MSA, former Ohio Governor, Congressman, and State Senator, John Kasich stated, "The pressure on states to use funds from any opioid settlement is going to be an irresistible force, as certain as gravity."

Contemporaneous with the opioid litigation, there has been an emphasis upon settlements resulting in consumer restitution. In May 2021, the National Association of Attorneys General released an article entitled, "Restitution: The Superior Remedy". It is unknown whether the proceeds from the opioid settlement will result in the prioritization of recovering money for consumers.

What will be the localities’ role?

While the tobacco settlement was a coming-of-age event for attorneys general, the opioid settlement may be a coming-of-age event for cities and counties. As noted above, state attorneys general and the tobacco companies negotiated the MSA; localities did not play a direct role.

Unlike the tobacco context, cities and counties have separately sued opioid companies. Two West Virginia localities — the City of Huntington and Cabell County — concluded a bench trial last year in the Southern District of West Virginia in their suit against the three opioid distributors that participated in the global settlement agreement. See City of Huntington v. AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp, et al., Case No. 3:17-01362 (S.D. W.Va.).

The suit is historic because it represents the first municipality-led case that has proceeded to trial in the National Prescription Opiate multidistrict litigation. See In re National Prescription Opiate Litigation, Case No. 1:17-md-02804 (N.D. Ohio). Cities and counties are eagerly awaiting a decision in the West Virginia case, which is expected in early 2022, and the results may portend more locality-driven litigation.

Despite the municipalities' current efforts to chart their own course in litigation, it is important to note that the municipalities' authority to pursue their own claims is contested — and even beginning to spur backlash by the states. To attain "global peace" resulting from past marketing and consulting services to opioid producers and manufacturers, McKinsey & Company, one of the world's largest consulting firms, resolved matters with all 56 state attorneys general for $642 million.

Immediately thereafter, localities filed dozens of complaints including the same allegations. McKinsey filed a motion to dismiss, which the states supported, noting that "allowing political subdivisions to advance claims that States have already resolved on a statewide basis would be a perilous intrusion" on the authority of state attorneys general. See In re: McKinsey & Co., Inc. National Prescription Opiate Consultant Litigation, Case No. 3:21-md-02996-CRB (N.D. Cal. Dec. 23, 2021)

The district court's ruling in the McKinsey suit on whether the localities' actions can go forward with their actions will impact the current state-local tension in the current opioid litigation as well as other national consumer protection issues where states and localities have taken parallel enforcement actions.

Looking forward — what’s next?

The growing strength and national scale of state attorneys general can no longer go unnoticed. During the Trump administration, many state attorneys general offices were emboldened by the perceived lack of federal regulatory enforcement. State attorneys general continue to flex their muscles to regulate perceived consumer harm and have demonstrated the ability to achieve substantial monetary recoveries.

Forward-looking litigators and regulatory attorneys are evaluating the successes of state attorneys general in their fights against the tobacco and opioid companies to prepare for the next public health showdown. One such challenge is currently underway in the climate context. Democratic leaders in five states and over a dozen localities have initiated climate liability litigation against oil and gas companies.

Climate liability litigation often includes allegations by plaintiffs that their claims have a public health component. Recently, state attorneys general have focused on the alleged public health impacts of climate change in the name of "environmental justice," with pending climate lawsuits built on legal theories and claims like those at issue in the opioid litigation, including public nuisance. To support this goal, many states have dedicated resources to create environmental enforcement divisions.

Similarly, state attorneys general are both confidentially investigating and publicly litigating the perceived consumer harms of social media companies; given recent reports about the alleged public health impact of such practices, such as the alleged mental health impact of social media use by youths, some expect that increased scrutiny by state attorneys general may follow. If it does, the tobacco and opioid settlements could provide a framework for how these and other public health conflicts might be resolved.

Finally, while state attorneys general are already an influential force for investigating data security incidents in the United States – such as convening multi-state investigations of data breaches and pushing for authority to enforce state-specific data privacy laws – the increasing passage of state data privacy laws, coupled with the formation of dedicated consumer privacy and data security enforcement divisions, will only serve to bolster this status.

Data privacy legislation has already passed in three states, with enforcement starting to ramp up in California. The Uniform Law Commission recently voted to approve the Uniform Personal Data Protection Act, designed to provide a template for states to introduce to their own legislatures. We expect that the current scrutiny of data privacy protection is the tip of the iceberg.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.