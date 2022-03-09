State AGs, objectors hoist red flags in proposed Godiva class action

Law firms

(Reuters) - If you are inclined toward skepticism about consumer class actions, new filings in a false labeling case against Godiva Chocolatier Inc are likely to deepen those sentiments.

The class action alleges that Godiva falsely claimed its chocolate was exclusively manufactured in Belgium. Plaintiffs lawyers from Faruqi & Faruqi and The Wand Law Firm survived Godiva’s dismissal motion in May 2020, then reached a settlement last fall in which Godiva agreed to pay up to $15 million to consumers who filed claims. Those who could provide proof of purchase were entitled to as much as $25. Otherwise, buyers could claim as much as $15 apiece. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan of Manhattan granted preliminary approval of the deal in October.

Last month, the plaintiffs moved for final approval of the settlement and their $5 million fee request. Their briefs pointed out that the nearly 465,000 class members who had filed claims stood to recover, on average, more than the amount they overpaid because of Godiva’s allegedly false labeling. Plaintiffs lawyers also said their $5 million fee, which was negotiated separately from the class recovery, represented just 25% of Godiva’s total liability under the settlement agreement.

In a declaration accompanying the plaintiffs’ briefs, a managing director from Kroll Notice Media Solutions, the settlement administrator, said the program for notifying class members had been particularly robust. In addition to targeted online and social media advertisements about the settlement, Kroll sent emails directly to more than 8 million purchasers whose contact information was in Godiva’s possession. Godiva even agreed to a second round of emails, even though the reminders weren’t in the original plan, Kroll said. In all, Kroll said, the notice program reached an estimated 82% of class members, who received, on average, nearly three contacts each about the settlement.

That all sounds pretty good for consumers, right? A vigorous notice campaign generating nearly a half-million claims for real cash recovery is, after all, exactly the outcome we should hope for in consumer class actions.

Or not.

On Tuesday, six state attorneys general (from Florida, Idaho, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio and Utah) sent the judge a letter outlining their concerns about the proposed settlement. Two objectors, including one represented by the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute raised additional challenges to the deal. The filings, in the aggregate, show why it’s important for judges to delve into the details of proposed class settlements.

Start with the size of the settlement. Plaintiffs lawyers described Godiva’s potential liability as more than $20 million. But as the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute and pro se objector Shiyang Huang argued in their new briefs, that’s not what Godiva will end up paying if the settlement is approved. This deal is a claims-made settlement. There’s no $15 million fund for consumers. Instead, $15 million is a cap on Godiva’s liability – and, as it turns out, the payout won’t come anywhere close. Consumers have filed about $7 million in claims, and some of those will inevitably be deemed invalid.

That puts plaintiffs’ $5 million fee request in a different light, the objectors argued. Lawyers for the class said that they negotiated the fee request with Godiva only after finalizing the class settlement, to assure that their fee would not affect class members’ recovery. That’s an illusory distinction, Hamilton Lincoln said. Godiva, it argued, was willing to put up a certain amount of money to resolve this case, including both claims by consumers and fees to class counsel. The disproportionate allocation – $7 million to class members and $5 million to plaintiffs lawyers – “raises a red flag warning that perverse self-dealing incentives have prevailed,” the brief said. (It’s also a red flag, the brief said, that any reduction in the agreed-upon $5 million fee will go back to Godiva, not to class members.)

I sent detailed queries to plaintiffs lawyers at Faruqi and Wand but didn’t receive a response. Godiva counsel from Perkins Coie also didn’t respond.

It’s a cliché, of course, to harp on fees for class action lawyers. That’s why it’s important to point out that the real beneficiary of the settlement’s structure was Godiva. The company had a powerful incentive to discourage claims – so it’s troubling, said pro se objector Huang, that Godiva is paying the class action administrative fees. Typically, a settlement administrator’s fees are paid by the class, and plaintiffs lawyers said it was a benefit to the class that Godiva was picking up the $500,000 tab in this case.

Huang, however, highlighted Godiva’s conflict. “Would defendants be altruistic to spend an insane budget ... to implement exhaustive notices, when they agreed to a deal that allows fewer dollars payout if fewer people file claims?” he wrote. “Of course not.” (Kroll did not immediately respond to an email query.)

The AGs’ letter expanded on the theme of Godiva’s alleged motive to depress claims. No one, the AGs said, utilized retailers’ electronic purchasing records to help consumers obtain records that would have enabled them to claim $25 instead of $15. The notices sent to class members didn’t even suggest that option to class members, the AG said.

Nor, the AGs said, did either side figure out a way to send direct notices to purchasers who hadn’t supplied their email addresses to Godiva. (Godiva had emails for fewer than half of the members of the class.) Godiva didn’t post a notice of the settlement on its website, the AGs’ letter said, and those online banner ads announcing the deal were a bust: The AGs said they couldn’t manage to trigger a single pop-up ad despite running searches with the key words.

The “disappointing” claims rate – the AGs didn’t specify the rate but it’s less than 3% – is likely the result of settlement features “which artificially depress the number of claims,” the AGs said. They urged the judge to require additional notice to class members whose online purchases are easily identified in store records.

A final approval hearing is scheduled for Mar. 28.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.