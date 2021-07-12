State senators appeal dismissal of Penn. fracking ban lawsuit

A natural gas well is drilled near Canton, in Bradford County, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Les Stone

(Reuters) - A pair of Pennsylvania state senators on Monday appealed in Philadelphia federal court a lower court ruling that tossed their lawsuit accusing the Delaware River Basin Commission, a federal interstate agency, of usurping the state's legislative power with a regulation that bans fracking in the river's watershed.

State Senators Gene Yaw and Lisa Baker are appealing a June decision by U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond that dismissed their claims against the commission after finding the legislators had failed to establish the ban on hydraulic fracturing voided the value of votes they cast in the state's legislative body.

The appellants also include co-plaintiffs the Pennsylvania Senate Republican Caucus and three municipalities.

Intervenor-defendant state Senator Steve Santarsiero said: "The grounds for the judge's decision in the district court were sound and I'm confident that the court of appeals will uphold them."

Attorneys at Kleinbard who represent Yaw and Baker and their co-plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Delaware River Basin Commission spokesperson Kate Schmidt said the body does not comment on litigation.

Diamond on June 11 ruled that the senators and their caucus lacked the required "legislative standing" to challenge the fracking ban with their January lawsuit.

Legislative standing governs cases in which legislators seek to make claims that involve governmental decisions.

He also found the municipalities that sued, including Wayne and Carbon counties, lacked standing because they had not identified an actual injury from the ban.

The DRBC in February adopted a regulation that made official its decade-long de facto ban. It said it took that measure to minimize fracking's "significant, immediate and long-term risks" to the basin.

The body was created in 1961 "to oversee a unified approach" to managing the Delaware River Basin "without regard to political boundaries," its website says.

It has the power to review projects that may affect the basin's waters, with its members New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and the federal government each vested with one vote.

The basin spans 13,539 square miles and provides water to 13 million people.

The case is Yaw v. The Delaware River Basin Commission, United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, No. 2:21-cv-00119.

