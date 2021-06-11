State senators’ lawsuit over Penn. natural gas moratorium tossed

The front of activist Ray Kemble's home in Dimock, Pennsylvania, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Laurence Mathieu-Leger

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Philadelphia on Friday tossed a lawsuit by Pennsylvania state senators who accused a federal interstate agency of usurping the state’s legislative power by adopting a regulation that bans fracking in the Delaware River’s watershed.

U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond ruled that the lawsuit brought by State Senators Gene Yaw and Lisa Baker as well as the Pennsylvania Senate Republican Caucus could not proceed against the Delaware River Basin Commission because they failed to establish that the ban on hydraulic fracturing voided the value of their votes in the state General Assembly. The judge also ruled that a handful of municipalities that are co-plaintiffs in the lawsuit lacked standing.

"We're reviewing the decision, but we're certainly disappointed by it," said plaintiffs' attorney Matthew Haverstick of law firm Kleinbard.

Maya van Rossum, who heads the Delaware Riverkeeper Network, which joined the lawsuit as an intervenor-defendant, said, "We have proven fracking is not safe for our watershed and communities." She added, "Senators Yaw and Baker need to stand up for the people, not the industry."

The Delaware River Basin Commission, which oversees the Delaware River watershed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Delaware, and its attorney John Stapleton at LeVan Muhic Stapleton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In his ruling, the judge said the senators and their caucus lack the required "legislative standing" to challenge the ban with their January lawsuit.

Legislative standing governs cases in which legislators seek to make claims that involve governmental decisions. To establish they are vested with legislative standing, legislators must demonstrate injuries that harm their legislature.

Diamond said that Yaw and Baker had failed in their complaint to "identify a 'specific legislative Act' which would have passed (or been defeated) but for the Moratorium."

The judge also disagreed with the argument that the moratorium keeps them from carrying out their duty of managing Pennsylvania's natural resources.

Diamond said that Pennsylvania's Supreme Court has determined that the state constitution has not conferred natural-resources trustees' status on a single branch of government, but rather to Pennsylvania's entire government.

The municipalities that sued, including Wayne and Carbon counties, for their part lacked standing because the "potential" loss of funds they said could result if they're prohibited from leasing municipal land for fracking did not amount to an actual injury, the judge said.

The commission in February adopted a regulation that made official its decade-long de facto ban. It said it took that measure to minimize fracking's "significant, immediate and long-term risks" to the basin.

The body has the power to review projects that may affect the basin's waters. The Delaware River basin spans 13,539 square miles and provides water to 13 million people.

The case is Yaw et al v. The Delaware River Basin Commission, United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, No. 2:21-cv-00119.

For Yaw et al: Matthew Haverstick of Kleinbard

For The Delaware River Basin Commission: John Stapleton of LeVan Muhic Stapleton

