State supreme court overturns broad bar against insurers suing over opioid coverage

(Reuters) - West Virginia's top court has ruled a judge went too far by barring AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp's insurers from pursuing litigation in California over the extent to which they must cover a $6.4 billion settlement resolving lawsuits accusing the drug distributor of fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic.

The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals on Monday ruled the judge, who was hearing a similar case by AmerisourceBergen in Boone County state court over what coverage a unit of The Travelers Cos owed it for opioid litigation costs, could bar related litigation elsewhere.

But Justice John Hutchison, writing for the five-member court, said the judge abused his discretion by issuing an overly broad injunction that prevented litigation in California and other states involving policies beyond the 16 at issue in the West Virginia case or matters with other parties.

St. Paul Fire & Marine Insurance Co, a Travelers unit, sued AmerisourceBergen in California in November 2020 after it and fellow distributors McKesson Corp and Cardinal Health Inc disclosed they had agreed to pay up to $21 billion to resolve 3,000 opioid cases nationally by state and local governments.

That includes $6.4 billion from AmerisourceBergen, which was already suing St. Paul in West Virginia to secure coverage for a smaller universe of 165 opioid cases there.

The court remanded the case so the injunction could be narrowed, opening the door to the stalled California litigation restarting.

St. Paul, represented by Thomas Scarr of Jenkins Fenstermaker and Bryce Friedman of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, had no comment.

AmerisourceBergen, represented by Charles Piccirillo of Shaffer & Shaffer and Kim Watterson of Reed Smith, declined to comment but has previously denied fueling the epidemic.

AmerisourceBergen first sued St. Paul and four other insurers in West Virginia in 2017 seeking coverage for opioid cases by local governments and a $16 million settlement it had reached with the state's attorney general. By the time St. Paul filed the California case, then-Boone County Circuit Court judge William Thompson was in the midst of considering whether AmerisourceBergen was entitled to coverage under 16 policies issued by St. Paul and the other insurers.

In mid-November 2020, he ruled AmerisourceBergen was under a general liability insurance policy with St. Paul.

At AmerisourceBergen's request, he issued an injunction in January barring St. Paul and all other parties from pursuing litigation in California or elsewhere, saying that could result in conflicting decisions.

Thompson is now the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia.

The case is St. Paul Fire & Marine Insurance Co v. AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp, West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, No. 21-0036.

For St. Paul: Thomas Scarr of Jenkins Fenstermaker; and Bryce Friedman of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

For AmerisourceBergen: Charles Piccirillo of Shaffer & Shaffer; and Kim Watterson of Reed Smith

For Ace American Insurance Co: J. Zak Ritchie of Hissam Forman Donovan Ritchie