Steptoe, ex-client spar over documents in malpractice lawsuit

(Reuters) - Steptoe & Johnson has asked a Washington, D.C., judge to force a former client to turn over documents that the firm says it needs to defend against a malpractice lawsuit.

In a motion to compel filed on Sept. 17 in D.C. Superior Court, lawyers for Steptoe argued that Houston-based industrial pipe manufacturer Allied Fitting LP "won't comply with its discovery obligations without court intervention."

Allied Fitting sued Steptoe in January, accusing the Washington-based law firm of negligence in its handling of certain international trade matters. Allied's complaint alleged advice from Steptoe lawyers caused the company to miss a window to seek $6 million in refunds from U.S. trade regulators.

Steptoe's lawyers at Zuckerman Spaeder and Beck Redden deny the allegations, and they also dispute Allied's characterization of the litigation as "a pretty simple case of a lawyer missing a deadline that had multimillion-dollar consequences for the client."

"(T)he case is not, in fact, as simple as Allied wishes it was, and Steptoe is entitled to develop its defenses, which include contributory negligence and require discovery of what Allied knew, what Allied decided and what Allied did –information that is generally within Allied's sole possession," Steptoe's lawyers said in their new filing.

Lawyers for Allied at Houston's Daly & Black and the Washington, D.C., firm Patrick Malone & Associates said in a statement Monday that "the documents related to this malpractice dispute have obviously been in the lawyer files since day one."

"This motion to compel records from Allied, filed without conferring, is merely an effort to drag this process out and make it as expensive and time-consuming as possible for its former client," John Black of Daly & Black said.

Allied's lawyers on Sept. 17 called Steptoe's motion "a needless and premature escalation of a discovery issue that Allied has been making good faith efforts to resolve internally and with Steptoe."

Allied hired Steptoe in 2016, and the firm said it provided legal services related to trade and customs matters on six occasions over four years. The firm said Allied "benefited tremendously as a result of Steptoe's work."

Steptoe is seeking documents relating to, among other things, "how Allied's employees responded to advice and information from Steptoe."

The firm's Friday motion said Allied has "continued to raise illegitimate objections to moving forward with review and production and refused to commit to production timing."

The case is Allied Fitting LP v. Steptoe & Johnson LLP, D.C. Superior Court, No. 2021-CA-000227-M.

For Allied: Patrick Malone of Patrick Malone & Associates; and John Black of Daly & Black

For Steptoe: Catherine Duval of Zuckerman Spaeder; and David Beck of Beck Redden

