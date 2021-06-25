Steptoe taps former SEC official, Big Law veteran

REUTERS/Yara Nardi

(Reuters) - Steptoe & Johnson has picked up a former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission official and Big Law veteran as part of an ongoing hiring spree this month.

The firm announced on Thursday that Elizabeth (Lizzie) Baird has joined its Washington, D.C., office, as a partner. Baird is coming off a nearly three-year stint as the deputy director of the SEC's division of trading and markets.

Baird did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Prior to joining the SEC in 2018, Baird was the co-managing partner of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius' Washington, D.C., office for four years, where she represented financial institutions like Bank of America Merrill Lynch (now known as BofA Securities Inc), JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo Advisors.

Baird was also the managing partner of Bingham McCutchen's Washington office until the firm's 2014 merger with Morgan Lewis. Prior to that, she worked at O'Melveny & Myers.

Steptoe chair Phil West touted Baird's previous history as a securities trader in a Thursday statement.

"She is also one of the very few securities lawyers with experience not only as a senior SEC official, but also as a securities trader," West said.

Baird is the eighth partner Steptoe has hired in June alone. Earlier this month, the firm expanded its international trade and regulatory compliance group with the arrival of Dave Stetson, a former Office of Foreign Assets Control attorney-advisor and former Goldman Sachs Group Inc attorney.

Baird said in a statement she expects the SEC under President Joe Biden to "have a far more aggressive enforcement posture than the previous commission."

Since taking office, the Biden administration has rolled back former president Donald Trump's Wall Street-friendly policies using quick-fix legal tactics, including beefing up the agency's enforcement team and pursuing new corporate disclosure requirements.

In April, the U.S. Senate confirmed former derivative markets regulator Gary Gensler, who developed a reputation as a tough operator willing to stand up to powerful Wall Street interests during his stint at the SEC, to lead the agency.

