Stroock bankruptcy leader takes team to Morgan Lewis, extending departures

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The chair of Stroock & Stroock & Lavan's restructuring and bankruptcy practice has left with four members of his team to join another law firm, becoming the latest practice leader to depart Stroock's shrinking partnership.

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius said Monday it has hired Stroock restructuring chair Richard Stern, as well as restructuring and finance partners Michael Luskin, Stephan Hornung, Matthew O'Donnell and Alex Talesnick. O'Donnell was co-chair of Stroock's debt finance practice.

The five lawyers have been with Stroock for just about a year. The firm absorbed their law firm, Luskin, Stern & Eisler, in July 2022 to rebuild its restructuring and bankruptcy team after losing the bulk of its practice to Paul Hastings earlier that year.

Stroock's website lists eight remaining lawyers on the restructuring and bankruptcy team, including three partners.

New York-founded Stroock has seen other groups of lawyers decamp to rivals since this spring, as the firm seeks to complete a merger. The firm and Nixon Peabody last month called off negotiation talks toward a potential combination. Stroock has said it has continued discussions with other firms.

A Stroock spokesperson did not immediately comment.

Last week, Stroock took steps toward eliminating its pension obligations, which a firm leader said would remove a "major obstacle" to getting a merger done. The firm's partnership authorized a complete buyout of the pension, and retired partners have until Tuesday to vote on the plan.

Teams of lawyers across practice areas have split from Stroock this year, including a group of 27 lawyers and eight business professionals that joined Steptoe & Johnson LLP's financial services, class action defense and insurance and reinsurance practices last month. Stroock has been known for its real estate and bankruptcy practices.

Stroock had more than 230 lawyers in 2021, the American Lawyer reported. Its website currently lists around 160 lawyers.

The latest lawyers to leave are joining Philadelphia-founded Morgan Lewis, which has more than 2,200 lawyers and legal professionals, as partners. At Stroock, a much smaller firm, four were partners and one was a senior counsel.

"Expanding our presence in New York—an important financial market for many of our clients—at a key time in the world economy puts us in a great position to assist clients with a variety of financing needs, whether they involve restructuring transactions or litigation," Morgan Lewis chair Jami McKeon said in a statement.

Reporting by Sara Merken

