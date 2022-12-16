‘Suicide by cop’ is suicide, appeals court says in life-insurance case

Summary

Summary Law firms Lower court said insurer owed benefits for Florida man killed by law enforcement

Groundbreaking appellate decision focuses on insured’s actions, intent to die















(Reuters) - Actively and intentionally provoking “suicide by cop” is suicide for life-insurance purposes, a federal appeals court has held in a case of first impression nationwide.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday vacated a January ruling by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida, who had ruled that Justin Caldwell’s death in October 2020 could not be classified as a suicide because he did not “die by his own hand,” but rather, “as a result of being shot by another person.”

The three-judge appellate panel disagreed, saying a person “who induces an officer to shoot him has chosen the officer as his instrument in the same way that someone else might have chosen a noose or a needle.”

“After all, if a man threw himself before a train, nobody would argue that the conductor had committed homicide,” Chief Circuit Judge William Pryor wrote for the panel.

Pryor noted that the court had found no other precedent on the insurance implications of “suicide by cop.”

Kevin Waetke, a spokesman for Sammons Financial Group’s North American Company for Life and Health Insurance, hailed the decision on Thursday.

“While the circumstances surrounding Justin Caldwell’s death are tragic and sad, suicide exclusions have been included in life insurance contracts since the 1800s, and it is important that they be enforced as written,” Waetke said.

Michael Hoover of Interpleader Law, the lead lawyer for Caldwell’s widow and another beneficiary, said they are considering further appeal.

“The opinion is very broad, and seems to open the door for insurers to claim that a homicide is a suicide in a wide range of scenarios in which an insured is killed by another person,” Hoover wrote in an email.

The appeals court remanded the case for further proceedings, which will allow the beneficiaries to challenge North American’s allegations about Caldwell’s intent and actions – allegations that Cannon had assumed were true for purposes of the beneficiaries’ motion for judgment on the pleadings.

North American filed the suit for a declaration that Caldwell’s death was a suicide, and therefore not covered by its policies. It alleged that Caldwell, distraught over the possibility of divorce, barricaded himself in his garage with three guns and told his wife he was “waiting for police to come and kill him.” She relayed that message to police.

When a SWAT team responded, Caldwell allegedly pointed a rifle at the officers, who shot and killed him.

“The ordinary meaning of ‘suicide’ certainly covers” such behavior, the 11th Circuit held.

The case is North American Company for Life and Health Insurance v. Michelle Caldwell et al., 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-10534.

For North American Company: Paul Heaton and Nicholas Bezier of Godfrey & Kahn; Brett Preston of Hill Ward Henderson

For Caldwell et al: Michael Hoover of Interpleader Law, Joel Ewusiak of Ewusiak Law











