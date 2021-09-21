Suit over BGC’s $975 mln deal with Cantor unit can head to trial, judge says

Howard Lutnick, Chairman and CEO of BGC Partners attends The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards VIP Grand Opening Event in New York City, March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - A derivative suit accusing brokerage BGC Partners Inc’s board and major shareholder of completing an “unfair” $975 million acquisition and investment to benefit CEO Howard Lutnick can proceed to trial, a Delaware state judge has ruled.

Vice Chancellor Lori Will on Monday rejected Lutnick and major shareholder Cantor Fitzgerald LP’s motion for summary judgment, saying there was a “genuine dispute” about whether two of BGC’s directors could act independently of Lutnick if asked to pursue derivative claims against him.

"The plaintiffs are entitled to inferences favoring their position and have pointed to questions of fact that are best left for trial,” Will wrote.

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann attorneys representing plaintiffs and BGC shareholders Roofers Local 149 Pension Fund and Northern California Pipe Trades Trust Funds did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday. Neither did the Mayer Brown attorneys representing the independent directors or the Latham & Watkins lead counsel for Lutnick and Cantor.

The BGC minority shareholders sued Lutnick, Cantor and affiliates in 2018 over BGC’s $875 million acquisition of mortgage lender Berkeley Point Financial LLC from Cantor Commercial Real Estate Co LP, court records show, according to Monday’s opinion.

In connection with that 2017 deal, BGC also agreed to invest $100 million in the Cantor affiliate’s commercial mortgage-backed securities business.

Collectively, Lutnick, Cantor and certain affiliates own a roughly 60% voting stake in BGC, according to the opinion.

The BGC minority shareholders alleged that as the CEO and chairman of both BGC and Cantor, Lutnick caused BGC to take on debt to complete the transactions and “line his pockets,” according to an amended March 2019 complaint.

Lutnick, BGC and the independent directors have denied the allegations.

The defendants lost their bid to have the suit dismissed in September 2019.

In ruling on the defendants' motions for summary judgment, Will said that Lutnick and Cantor hadn't shown that the majority of the independent directors would have pursued derivative claims against Lutnick.

The judge noted that one of the directors, who had a two-decade long relationship with Lutnick, described Lutnick as an “inspiration,” and said he was "proud to be associated" with a man like him during a deposition in the case.

Lutnick's work supporting the families of Cantor employees killed during the 9/11 attacks was a source of the director's "deep respect" for him, according to Monday's opinion.

Will said that the director's reverence for Lutnick could have “colored his judgment.”

“Laudable behavior in the wake of a national tragedy may well strengthen ties of loyalty,” Will said.

The case is In Re BGC Partners Inc Derivative Litigation, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2018-0722.

For the plaintiffs: Jeroen van Kwawegen and Christopher Orrico of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann

For the independent BGC directors: Joseph De Simone, Michelle Annunziata and Michael Rayfield of Mayer Brown

For Lutnick and Cantor: Eric Leon of Latham & Watkins

