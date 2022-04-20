Sullivan & Cromwell antitrust co-head Holley departs for hedge fund

Summary

(Reuters) - Veteran antitrust lawyer Steven Holley, formerly co-head of the competition group at the Wall Street law firm Sullivan & Cromwell and who helped to defend Microsoft Corp at trial in the 1990s iconic U.S. monopoly litigation, has joined hedge fund Select Equity Group LP in New York.

Holley started his new role at Select Equity Group as an executive vice president this month, according to his LinkedIn biography. He departed 875-lawyer Sullivan & Cromwell on March 31, after a career there of more than 35 years.

At the law firm, Holley was on the team advising Spotify USA in the antitrust lawsuit Epic Games Inc brought against Apple Inc in California federal court. He also had advised clients including FCA USA LLC and Amazon.com Inc.

Holley and a spokesperson for the firm did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. Select Equity Group and its general counsel also did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

Select Equity Group's website says the firm manages more than $40 billion in assets and that its clients include "endowments, foundations, public and corporate pensions, private banks, family offices and high-net-worth individuals."

Holley co-led Sullivan & Cromwell's antitrust team with Renata Hesse, who joined the firm in 2017 after leading the antitrust division at the U.S. Justice Department.

Veteran Sullivan & Cromwell trial lawyer David Tulchin had worked closely with Holley on a host of major corporate trials. Tulchin was lead national private counsel for Microsoft on antitrust, patent and other matters for more than a decade.

"Sullivan & Cromwell is going to miss him a lot," Tulchin told Reuters. He called his former colleague a mentor for younger lawyers and a "terrific" trial lawyer who was a "clear and logical thinker." He added that Holley was the sort of lawyer who "everyone wishes had stayed around — an absolutely great colleague."

In a 2016 interview with the Leaders publication, Holley spoke about the value trial lawyers brought to merger and acquisition reviews.

"Litigators bring a different skill set and, quite frankly, a different attitude to dealing with merger clearances than lawyers who have no real litigation experience," he said.

Having litigators involved early on, he added, means clients don't need to pay to educate new lawyers "when the going gets tough with antitrust regulators."

