'Sunday Ticket' plaintiffs entitled to more NFL records in antitrust lawsuit, judge rules

(Reuters) - The National Football League must share additional internal records about competing bids for the rights to "Sunday Ticket," in a $6 billion class action alleging the price of the televised package was kept artificially high in violation of U.S. antitrust law, a U.S. judge has ruled.

In a pretrial order in the litigation, U.S. Magistrate Judge John McDermott in Los Angeles on Tuesday said the NFL had negotiation information that the plaintiffs — residential and commercial subscribers of "Sunday Ticket" — should be able to see and use as part of trial preparation.

DirecTV had long been "Sunday Ticket's" home, but the NFL last year during the litigation reached a multibillion-dollar agreement with Alphabet Inc's Google unit to carry the package for residential subscribers on YouTube TV until 2030.

The NFL has subsequently reached a separate deal for commercial subscribers including bars, hotels and restaurants.

The residential and commercial plaintiffs contend the NFL inflated the price of "Sunday Ticket" by restricting the distribution of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games. The NFL denies the allegations.

Disclosure of additional records involving major "Sunday Ticket" contenders would illuminate "requirements as to the consumer price of that package and the anticompetitive effect of those requirements," the plaintiffs' lawyers told the court.

The plaintiffs' earlier request for documents was limited to what they knew did not include references to "Sunday Ticket" bidders including Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Walt Disney Co's ESPN and Roku Inc, McDermott's order said.

The prior search protocol was "plainly inadequate to capture all or most communications regarding Sunday Ticket negotiations," McDermott wrote.

The plaintiffs' lawyers on Wednesday did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

A spokesperson for the NFL declined to comment.

Trial is the case is set to begin in February 2024.

The case is In re: National Football League's "Sunday Ticket" Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, 2:15-ml-02668.

For plaintiffs: Marc Seltzer of Susman Godfrey; Scott Martin of Hausfeld; and Howard Langer of Langer Grogan & Diver

For the NFL: Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Stekloff; and Gregg Levy of Covington & Burling

