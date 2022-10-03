Supreme Court asks U.S. to weigh in on Teva patent dispute with GSK

Summary

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden's administration for its opinion on whether the court should hear Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc's challenge to a $235 million award for GlaxoSmithKline LLC in a patent dispute over generic heart medication.

Israel-based Teva has appealed a lower court ruling that reinstated the jury award for U.K.-based GSK. The case could affect the future of so-called "skinny labels," which allow generic drugmakers to avoid patent lawsuits if a generic drug's label omits potentially infringing uses of a brand-name drug.

A Teva spokesperson said the company was pleased that the Supreme Court asked the U.S. Solicitor General to weigh in on "this important issue impacting both the pharmaceutical industry and U.S. patent law."

GSK and its attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

GSK sued Teva in Delaware federal court in 2014 over its generic version of GSK's heart drug Coreg. Teva argued that it followed U.S. Food and Drug Administration instructions to "carve out" from its label a patented method for using the drug to treat heart failure.

A jury found Teva still infringed the patent and awarded GSK $235 million in 2017. A judge then overturned the verdict, but the patent-focused U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reinstated it in 2020.

The Federal Circuit affirmed after a rehearing last year that Teva's label, combined with its marketing materials, encouraged doctors to prescribe the generic in an infringing way. The appeals court rejected GSK's bid for a full-court rehearing in February in a 7-3 decision.

Teva, in its Supreme Court petition, told the justices that the ruling would cause "havoc" and discourage the use of skinny labels, which it said are "extraordinarily common" and "save patients and the federal government billions."

GSK responded in a court brief that the case "presents no threat to generic companies who operate properly under the law."

The case is Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc v. GlaxoSmithKline LLC, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 22-37.

For Teva: Willy Jay of Goodwin Procter

For GSK: Juanita Brooks of Fish & Richardson

