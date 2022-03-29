Supreme Court to evaluate Andy Warhol's use of copyrighted Prince pic

People are reflected on a portrait of U.S. artist Andy Warhol by Timm Rautert during the exhibit "Warhol on Warhol" at Madrid's Casa Encendida Cultural Centre on November 23, 2007. REUTERS/Susana Vera/File Photo

March 28, 2022 - The not-for-profit corporation that controls Andy Warhol's estate has persuaded the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether copyright law's fair use doctrine protects a set of pop-art portraits by Warhol depicting the musical icon Prince.

Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts Inc. v. Goldsmith et al., No. 21-869, cert. granted (U.S. Mar. 28, 2022).

The Supreme Court granted certiorari March 28 to the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts Inc., marking the first case in which the high court has agreed to address a fair use question since Google LLC v. Oracle America Inc., 141 S. Ct. 1183 (2021), a holding that many have said expanded the doctrine.

In its rejection of the foundation's fair use argument in March 2021, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals admitted it had until that point provided "conflicting guidance" over the doctrine's application. Andy Warhol Found. for the Visual Arts Inc. v. Goldsmith, 992 F.3d 99 (2d Cir. 2021).

A 2nd Circuit panel in August, after the Google decision was handed down, issued an amended opinion confirming the rejection. Andy Warhol Found. for the Visual Arts Inc. v. Goldsmith, 11 F.4th 26 (2d Cir. 2021).

Attorneys from Latham & Watkins LLPfiled a certiorari petition on the foundation's behalf Dec. 9, asking if a work should be protected as a fair use when it conveys a different message than its source material does.

Attorneys from Williams & Connolly LLP, who filed a brief for photographer Lynn Goldsmith opposing certiorari, said that, to be protected as a fair use, a work must have a "new purpose or character" that alters the original. "Not every new message automatically qualifies," the brief said.

In the 1980s, Warhol created a series of silkscreens from a photo of Prince that was taken by Goldsmith, who had licensed the photo to Vanity Fair as an "artist reference," according to court documents.

Goldsmith did not become aware of the silkscreens until Prince's death in 2016, the documents said. When she confronted the foundation about them, it filed a preemptive suit in 2017 seeking a declaration of noninfringement.

U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl of the Southern District of New York sided with the foundation, finding that the works were protected as a fair use. Andy Warhol Found. for the Visual Arts Inc. v. Goldsmith, 382 F. Supp. 3d 312 (S.D.N.Y. 2019).

He said the silkscreens "add something new to the world of art and the public would be deprived of this contribution if the works could not be distributed."

The 2nd Circuit, in overturning the District Court's decision, said, "Nothing in [the panel's] opinion stifles the creation of art that may reasonably be perceived as conveying a new meaning or message, and embodying a new purpose, separate from its source material."

In its certiorari petition, the foundation said the 2nd Circuit's ruling "casts a cloud of legal uncertainty over an entire genre of visual art," referring to the pop-art movement, of which Warhol was at the forefront.

The brief opposing certiorari agreed with the appellate court's ruling, arguing that Warhol's Prince silkscreens did not convey a "different meaning" from their source materials. To demonstrate the point, the brief compared the Prince silkscreens to another example of Warhol's pop art: his iconic "Campbell's Soup Cans."

"Warhol's Campbell Soup works transforms a commercial image into an artistic work commenting on consumer culture," the brief said. "Unlike a manufacturer's soup can, which is ultimately destined for the garbage can, here Goldsmith's original work is itself an artistic portrait of an individual."

