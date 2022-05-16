Supreme Court won't review $3 bln HP win in Oracle software case

The company logo is shown at the headquarters of Oracle Corporation in Redwood City, California February 2, 2010. Picture taken February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCI TECH BUSINESS)

Summary Oracle owes $3 billion for breaking agreement to support software

High court declined to hear argument that damages were based on protected speech

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a jury's finding that Oracle Corp breached an agreement to continue supporting its software for Hewlett-Packard Co's Itanium server platform, leaving in place a $3 billion verdict for HP.

Oracle had argued in its high court petition that part of the award was based on an earlier statement by the company about the case that should have been protected by the U.S. Constitution.

Oracle and its attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. HP attorney Theodore Boutrous of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher said the company was pleased with the decision.

The verdict against Oracle stemmed from a 2010 settlement in a dispute over the company's hiring of former HP CEO Mark Hurd. Oracle said in 2011 that it would stop supporting its Itanium software because the servers were becoming obsolete. But a California judge ruled in 2012 that the settlement required Oracle to keep supporting the software as it had before Hurd's hiring.

A jury said in 2016 that Oracle owed $3 billion for breaking the settlement.

According to Oracle, HP's damages expert partially based his $3 billion estimate on the market uncertainty created by Oracle's announcement it would appeal the 2012 ruling. Oracle told the high court that the award violated its constitutional right to appeal, which "must extend to the public announcement of an intention to exercise that right."

Oracle argued the decision would "create a grave chill on First Amendment freedoms."

A state appeals court rejected Oracle's argument and affirmed the verdict last year.

The case is Oracle Corp v. Hewlett-Packard Co, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 21-1057.

For Oracle: Gregory Garre of Latham & Watkins

For HP: Theodore Boutrous of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher

