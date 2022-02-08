Surge in SEC whistleblower awards sparks legal practice boomlet

The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Jump in tips to SEC last year, and in SEC whistleblower awards

Enough work to represent whistleblowers exclusively, say lawyers

(Reuters) - A recent increase in awards from the U.S. Securities and Exchange's decade-old whistleblower program is spurring more lawyers to bet their careers on the niche practice area.

The agency's program since June 2020 has granted six of the top 10 largest whistleblower awards, with four of those just last year, according to SEC data. By the end of the SEC’s 2021 fiscal year in September, the agency had awarded about $564 million to 108 individuals – the most money to the most whistleblowers in a single year since the program launched, the SEC said.

In the last month, two new law firms focused exclusively on SEC whistleblower work have announced openings.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Mark Pugsley and Bryan Wood launched Pugsley Wood, with what Pugsley said was more than 100 pending cases, some already decade old. Pugsley had been a partner at Ray Quinney & Nebeker in Salt Lake City until December. He said he began filing SEC whistleblower cases in 2011 when the program was launched.

One of those cases accused electric vehicle maker Nikola Corp of misleading investors about its future prospects, resulting in an SEC complaint the company settled in December for $125 million. Nikola neither confirmed nor denied the allegations at the time.

“We had the work, we knew that we had potential recoveries that were coming and we thought this was a good time to do it,” Pugsley said.

Last month, Jordan Thomas left Labaton Sucharow with four fellow attorneys to launch a new firm, SEC Whistleblower Advocates, to focus on filing SEC whistleblower cases. Thomas helped develop the SEC's whistleblower program as an assistant director at the SEC before leaving in 2011 to build a whistleblower practice at Labaton.

The SEC doesn't disclose details that could reveal a whistleblower's identity. Thomas said he and his colleagues at Labaton represented three whistleblowers who were awarded $83 million in 2018 for their role in an investigation that led to a $415 million settlement with Bank of America's Merrill Lynch brokerage unit. Merrill Lynch admitted at the time to misusing customer cash regarding reserve accounts but said that no customers were harmed and no losses were incurred.

In December, Joel Levin left his role as the SEC’s regional director in Chicago and joined whistleblower firm Constantine Cannon’s SEC whistleblower practice.

The SEC's program allows people to submit tips and complaints about corporate wrongdoing, such as accounting fraud and investor misrepresentation, to the SEC and to receive a portion of the monetary sanctions that can result if a case goes forward.

SEC officials attribute the rise in awards to changes in rules introduced in 2020 that allowed the agency to weed out unwarranted claims and to ban participation from people who repeatedly submitted unsupported tips.

When the program was in its infancy, the SEC found itself flooded with tips of varying quality, said Jane Norberg, who was the chief of the Office of the Whistleblower at the SEC until April.

The changes enabled SEC attorneys to process claims more quickly, said Cree Kelly, whom the SEC announced in November as the new chair of its whistleblower office.

Around the same time that the rules for tips were changed in 2020, the SEC shifted more staff to the office -- helping make it possible for the program to drill down on the best tips, Norberg said.

“It blew open the whole process to what we see now,” Norberg said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.