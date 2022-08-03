Swedish Match accused of using IP lawsuits to drive out competition

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Dryft accuses rival of driving it out of emerging nicotine-pouch market

Lawsuit requests $1.2 billion in damages

(Reuters) - Dryft Sciences LLC accused Swedish tobacco giant Swedish Match AB's American subsidiary of violating antitrust law in Los Angeles federal court by driving it out of the emerging nicotine-pouch market with bogus intellectual property lawsuits.

Dryft said in the Tuesday filing that Swedish Match's "baseless" patent and trade-secret lawsuits disrupted its oral-nicotine-product business, which it said was worth $458 million at one point.

Dryft was sold to British American Tobacco in 2020 for $150 million, after it said its value had been slashed by Swedish Match's campaign.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The lawsuit requested $1.2 billion in damages, "representing the difference in price that Dryft was valued at before and after the sham legal actions commenced, as well as the estimated value that Dryft would have achieved."

"The complaint speaks for itself in terms of how Swedish Match harmed consumers and the marketplace," former Dryft Sciences president Jason Carignan said.

A spokesperson for Swedish Match said Wednesday that the company does not comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit said Swedish Match controls at least 80% of the market for tobacco-derived nicotine pouches, an oral alternative to cigarettes. Dryft said that there were only five FDA-compliant brands of nicotine pouches on the U.S. market in 2016, including it and Swedish Match's.

Dryft announced in 2019 it would start manufacturing products in the United States. Months later, Swedish Match sued it for patent infringement in California and at the U.S. International Trade Commission, and for allegedly misappropriating trade secrets in Kentucky.

According to Dryft, Swedish Match knew it did not violate its rights because Dryft's product uses nicotine polacrilex — the active ingredient in Nicorette gum — while Swedish Match's product and patent use nicotine salt.

The California court ruled for Dryft, in a decision which has since been appealed. The Kentucky case was moved to California, where it is still going on, and Swedish Match dropped its ITC case voluntarily.

"By filing three back-to-back legal actions in three different venues, SM was using and abusing the United States’ legal processes to harass and financially devastate a competitor" by "ensnaring it in baseless legal complications," Dryft said.

The lawsuit also said Dryft was vulnerable to Swedish Match's plan because it was the only competitor that was not owned by a "Big Tobacco" company at the time.

The case is Dryft Sciences LLC v. Swedish Match North America LLC, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:22-cv-05355.

For Dryft: David Bloch and Colin Fraser of Greenberg Traurig

For Swedish Match: not available

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.