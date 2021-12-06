T-Mobile litigation over major data breach to proceed in Missouri

A T-Mobile store in the Brooklyn borough of in New York City, U.S., December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has transferred a batch of lawsuits against T-Mobile US Inc over its recently disclosed data breach to a Kansas City, Missouri federal court.

The panel in a Friday order centralized the litigation in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri. T-Mobile's lawyers advocated for the venue in Sept. 14 filing.

There are at least 44 proposed class actions filed in courts across the country against T-Mobile over the incident, the panel said in the order. The breach exposed names, birth dates, social security numbers, driver's license information and other data of at least 53 million current, former and prospective customers, the company revealed in August.

Lawyers for plaintiffs in one case initially urged the panel to transfer the cases to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. The Bellevue, Washington-based wireless carrier pushed instead for Missouri, citing a judge shortage in the Washington district.

Plaintiffs in the other cases had advocated for different venues across the country.

The Missouri federal court is a "geographically central and accessible venue" that can "efficiently manage" the litigation, Friday's order said. U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes will oversee the litigation.

Norman Siegel of Stueve Siegel Hanson, who represents the plaintiffs that moved for centralization in Washington, said his team looks forward getting the litigation moving.

Kristine Brown of Alston & Bird, who represents T-Mobile, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is In re: T-Mobile Customer Data Security Breach Litigation, Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, MDL No. 3019.

For the movant plaintiffs: Norman Siegel of Stueve Siegel Hanson

For T-Mobile: Kristine Brown of Alston & Bird

