Takeda must face Actos antitrust claims, 2nd Circuit says

(Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd lost its bid at the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday to escape claims that it misdescribed its patents to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to improperly delay generic versions of its blockbuster diabetes drug Actos.

U.S. Circuit Judge Richard Wesley, writing for a unanimous three-judge panel, affirmed that Takeda's characterization of its patents was incorrect, and that distributors and health plans can pursue their claims that Takeda misused them to illegally extend Actos' patent protection, monopolize the market and charge higher prices.

Takeda and its attorney Steven Reed of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Steve Shadowen of Hilliard Shadowen, representing the health plans, or Thomas Sobol of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, representing the distributors.

The Hatch-Waxman Act governs generic drug approvals, under which brand-name drugmakers list their patents covering a drug in the FDA's Orange Book. Takeda listed a patent on Actos' active ingredient, pioglitazone, which expired in 2011, as well as two patents on combinations with other ingredients, which expired in 2016.

Drugmakers applying to make generic versions of a drug can certify that they believe its listed patents are invalid or that the generic doesn't infringe. The brand-name drugmaker can then file an infringement action that triggers an automatic 30-month stay of FDA approval.

Several companies sought to make generic Actos in 2003 and 2004 and certified their products wouldn't infringe the combination patents. Teva Pharmaceuticals sought approval without such a certification, asserting it would "carve out" the drug combinations from its label to avoid infringement.

But Takeda said the combination patents covered the drug itself, not methods of using Actos that could be carved out. It sued the generic drugmakers and eventually reached settlements that allowed them to launch generics in 2012.

Drug distributors and health plans that paid for the drug sued Takeda in 2013, arguing it illegally delayed generics by misrepresenting that the combination patents were drug patents in the Orange Book, preventing the generic companies from launching their products when the active-ingredient patent expired in 2011.

U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams denied Takeda's motion to dismiss the case in 2019 but allowed the company to appeal. Takeda argued to the 2nd Circuit that it correctly described the combination patents as drug patents because their claims, which outline the scope of the invention, included the active ingredient and could be infringed by an Actos generic.

But Wesley, joined by Chief Circuit Judge Debra Ann Livingston and Circuit Judge Susan Carney, said the combination patents don't claim the drug itself because their claims are "broader than and different from" the scope of Actos, and affirmed that the antitrust claims could continue.

Actos' active ingredient is "but a single active chemical among the several that comprise those patents," Wesley said.

Takeda's reading of the Hatch-Waxman Act would also "collapse method-of-use claims into drug product claims" and undermine the law's "delicate balance between rewarding innovation and stimulating generic market entry," Wesley said.

The appeals court also rejected Takeda's argument that the plaintiffs had to show its decision to list the patents was unreasonable to sustain their claims.

The FDA said in 2011 that Actos increased patients' risk of bladder cancer. Takeda paid more than $2 billion in 2015 to settle U.S. claims that it failed to warn users about the risk.

The case is In re: Actos Antitrust Litigation, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1994.

