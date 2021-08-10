Takeda settles Intuniv pay-for-delay claims for $1.85 mln

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co's logo is seen at its new headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Companies

Companies Law firms Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd See all

Allergan Finance LLC See all

Haug + Partner AG See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co has agreed to pay $1.85 million to settle claims by consumers that its predecessor Shire PLC delayed the launch of a generic version of its ADHD drug Intuniv through an illegal settlement with generic drugmaker Actavis.

The consumers, known as indirect purchasers because they bought brand-name or generic Intuniv through intermediaries, asked U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs to approve the deal on Friday.

The indirect purchasers last year settled for $1.1 million with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, which bought Actavis in 2015.

Conlee Whiteley of Kanner & Whiteley, a lawyer for the indirect purchasers, said she and her clients were "pleased" to present the settlement to the court. Takeda and its attorney Joshua Barlow of Haug Partners could not immediately be reached for comment.

Takeda, which bought Shire in 2019, is still facing claims in arbitration on behalf of a class of purchasers that bought brand-name or generic Intuniv directly from Shire or Actavis, including drug wholesalers. Those so-called direct purchasers previously settled with Teva for $20 million.

Lauren Barnes of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, a lawyer for the direct purchasers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 2016 class action lawsuit is among many in recent years targeting "pay-for-delay" settlements, in which brand-name drugmakers drop patent claims against generic companies and pay them to delay launch of competing drugs. Plaintiffs said Actavis agreed to delay its generic Intuniv as part of a 2013 patent settlement, violating antitrust laws.

The cases are In re Intuniv Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, Nos. 16-cv-12653 (direct purchasers) and 16-cv-12396 (indirect purchasers).

For the direct purchasers: Lauren Barnes of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro

For the indirect purchasers: Allan Kanner and Conlee Whiteley of Kanner & Whiteley

For Takeda: Joshua Barlow of Haug Partners

For Teva: Christopher Holding of Goodwin Procter

Read more:

IN BRIEF: Teva to pay $1.1 million in Intuniv antitrust settlement

Intuniv pay-for-delay claims sent to arbitration