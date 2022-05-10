Talen Energy unit files for bankruptcy, looks to slash $4.5 bln debt

Signage is seen at the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

May 10 (Reuters) - Talen Energy Supply, a unit of Talen Energy Corp that holds several of its power plants, has filed for bankruptcy after rising natural gas prices squeezed its cash position.

The Woodlands, Texas-based company, which runs 18 power generation facilities, filed for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on Monday night, according to court papers. It aims to substantially reduce its $4.5 billion debt load and bring in $1.65 billion in new equity from certain bondholders, the documents show.

The company says it committed to eliminating coal at all of its facilities and hopes the proposed restructuring will help accelerate its "clean power transformation."

The proposal has support from holders of 62% of the company’s unsecured bonds, who have also agreed to convert $1.4 billion of their existing debt into equity in the company. Talen Energy Supply says it expects to bring in more support from those creditors in the coming weeks.

"Our Company is at an important inflection point to strategically reposition TES for long-term value creation,” CEO Alejandro Hernandez said in a statement.

Talen Energy Supply had used derivative contracts to limit its exposure to commodity price volatility risks, but the company ended up being forced to provide more cash collateral to its counterparts as prices jumped in 2021, according to court papers.

Of the company's 18 plants, eight are natural gas-based.

In addition to the bondholder deal, Talen Energy Supply has lined up a $1.76 billion loan from Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Royal Bank of Canada that would fund operations during the bankruptcy process.

Lawyers for the company are scheduled to appear for a hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur on Tuesday afternoon.

