Target can move warranty class action back to federal court

(Reuters) - Defendants can move class action lawsuits against them from state to federal court as long as they can plausibly claim they might be worth more than $5 million and other legal requirements are met, a federal appeals court ruled Monday.

The unanimous panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered a federal judge in Little Rock, Arkansas to reconsider his order sending a proposed consumer class action against Target Corp back to Arkansas state court.

The panel found that U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson had based his decision on an improper presumption that, when in doubt, cases should be remanded to state court, going against the federal Class Action Fairness Act.

A lawyer for the plaintiff, Arkansas resident Robert Leflar, and a spokesperson for Target did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Leflar's lawsuit, filed in July, claims that Target violated the federal Magnuson–Moss Warranty Act by failing to allow customers to view manufacturers' written warranties before buying products. Leflar said he was unable to view a warranty before buying a laptop, and seeks to represent a class of similarly situated buyers.

The case does not seek money damages, but rather an order requiring Target to allow customers to see written warranties before purchase.

Target in August removed the case to the Eastern District of Arkansas, saying the amount in controversy potentially exceeded $5 million, the threshold for federal removal under the Class Action Fairness Act, saying the cost of complying with any judgment could exceed that limit. To be removed, a case must also have more than 100 potential class members, and at least one defendant and one plaintiff must be in different jurisdictions.

In remanding the case back to state court, Wilson said Target had failed to support its claim about the amount in controversy with evidence. Citing previous cases on federal removal, he said there was a presumption in favor of remand if there was any doubt whether the $5 million threshold was met.

Circuit Judge David Stras, writing for the panel on Monday, said the cases Wilson cited in favor of a presumption for remand did not apply to class actions, because the Class Action Fairness Act created its own standard for remand. Courts must instead decide the issue based on a preponderance of the evidence, he said.

"The nonexistent presumption may well have played a pivotal role in the decision to remand," Stras wrote, noting that Wilson had not even addressed all of the arguments Target had made in favor of removal. The panel therefore ordered Wilson to reconsider under the correct standard.

Stras was joined by Circuit Judges Ralph Erickson and Michael Melloy.

The case is Leflar v. Target Corp, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-3468.

For Leflar: Brandon Haubert of WH Law

For Target: Terry Henry of Blank Rome











