Taylor Swift, BBQ and Wordle: 10 questions for Paul Weiss' Kannon Shanmugam

(Reuters) - Kannon Shanmugam, chair of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison's Supreme Court and appellate practice group has been busy. He's already argued two cases before the U.S. Supreme Court this term: He argued for Reagan National Advertising in a case over the constitutionality of a billboard regulation banning digital signs, and he represented Premier Rehab in a case about the scope of damages available under the Rehabilitation Act.

He's also argued for the energy industry in BP v. Baltimore, a closely watched case in the 4th Circuit on remand from the Supreme Court on whether climate-change tort suits will proceed in federal or state court.

With more oral arguments on the horizon, including arguing for PayPal in the D.C. Circuit in PayPal v. CFPB, on the validity of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's disclosure rules for digital wallets, we caught up with Shanmugam to get a feel for how he stays grounded amid a busy case load.

1. My favorite novel is … “Remains of the Day” by Kazuo Ishiguro. No better writer in the English language.

2. The app that dominates my screen time is … Does Wordle count as an app?

3. My guilty pleasure is … Taylor Swift, as all of my associates know.

4. After a long day I unwind by … Having dinner with my wife and our three boys, then working out after the boys go to bed.

5. My favorite restaurant is … Mookie’s BBQ in Great Falls, Virginia. It’s the best barbecue in the D.C. area and also our neighborhood hangout.

6. In high school I was known as … Quarterback of the football team. Just kidding. A nerd, obviously.

7. One of my hidden talents is … I was the eight-time Kansas state math champion, which doesn’t stop me from miscalculating due dates for briefs.

8. My favorite lawyer on film is … Frank Galvin in “The Verdict.” A performance for the ages by Paul Newman.

9. The case I’m obsessively following is … I have a hard enough time keeping up with my own!

10. If I weren’t a lawyer I would be … A sportswriter. I worked for the Kansas City Star in college and almost became one.

