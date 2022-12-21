Taylor Swift fan sues Ticketmaster over botched ticket sales

Summary

(Reuters) - Live Nation Entertainment Inc and its subsidiary Ticketmaster LLC were sued on Tuesday in U.S. federal court in California over the botched sale of tickets for Taylor Swift's 2023 tour, in a legal challenge that alleged consumer protection and antitrust violations.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of a Swift ticket purchaser in Washington state accused the companies, which merged in 2010, of scheming to eliminate competition in the multibillion-dollar live music industry. The complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court seeks class action status.

The new case is at least the second one filed over the Swift ticket fiasco. A complaint from more than two dozen Swift ticket purchasers against Ticketmaster and Live Nation was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Dec. 2.

The litigation in U.S. court comes as Live Nation and Ticketmaster face renewed calls for U.S. regulators to break up the company, amid mounting criticism in the U.S. Congress and elsewhere over the companies' dominant market power.

A Senate antitrust panel said it intends to hold a hearing on ticketing industry competition.

The new complaint accused Ticketmaster of unlawfully crafting "exclusive agreements with virtually all venues" that can accommodate large concerts. The complaint, seeking more than $5 million in damages, also claimed Ticketmaster deceived consumers about the availability of tickets and how to get them.

"Taylor Swift and other popular musicians have no choice but to sell their tickets through Ticketmaster, and their fans have no choice but to purchase tickets through Ticketmaster's primary ticketing platform," the lawsuit alleged.

Representatives for Live Nation and Ticketmaster on Wednesday did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Live Nation said in November it "does not engage in behaviors that could justify antitrust litigation."

More than 3.5 billion requests from Swift fans, bots and scalpers overwhelmed Ticketmaster's website, and the company canceled a Nov. 18 planned ticket sale to the general public.

Ticketmaster said more than 2 million "presale" tickets for Swift's "Eras" tour, her first in five years, were sold — a single-day record for an artist.

Swift said previously that her team had been assured by ticket sellers that they could handle a demand surge. She said it was "excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse."

The plaintiffs' lawyers who filed the lawsuit, Lisa Omoto and Bonner Walsh, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The case is Sterioff v. Live Nation Entertainment Inc and Ticketmaster LLC, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 2:22-cv-09230.

For plaintiffs: Lisa Omoto of Faruqi & Faruqi; and Bonner Walsh of Walsh

For defendants: No appearance yet

