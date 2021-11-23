TC Energy seeks NAFTA damages over canceled Keystone XL project

A TC Energy pump station sits behind mounds of dirt from the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline as it lies idle near Oyen, Alberta, Canada February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Companies TC Energy Corp See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy Corp (TRP.TO) late Monday submitted a formal request for arbitration under the North American Free Trade Agreement, seeking compensation from the U.S. government for the cancellation of its Keystone XL project.

U.S. President Joe Biden canceled Keystone XL's permit on his first day in office in January, dealing a death blow to a project that would have carried 830,000 barrels per day of heavy oil sands crude from Alberta to Nebraska.

The company officially canceled the $9 billion project in June, and the next month it filed a notice of intent to begin a legacy NAFTA claim, seeking more than $15 billion in damages from the U.S. government. read more

The proposed project had been delayed for over a decade following opposition from U.S. landowners, Native American tribes and environmentalists.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register