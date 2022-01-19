Telehealth co with foreign doctors can’t sue for Medicare coverage

Signage is seen at the entrance of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - A telehealth company that wants Medicare to pay for its foreign-based physicians’ consultations with U.S. hospitals must rely on the hospitals to fight that legal battle, a federal appeals court held Tuesday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit affirmed a federal judge’s dismissal of RICU LLC’s lawsuit, which grew out of a COVID-related emergency rule that, in April 2020, allowed hospitals to bill Medicare for “critical care” telehealth consultations in their intensive care units.

The three-judge panel said RICU had not met the Supreme Court’s requirements for suing over Medicare benefits and that it did not qualify for an exception because the same claim could be brought to court by its clients, the hospitals.

RICU’s attorneys at Boies Schiller Flexner did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Justice Department, which represented the U.S. Health and Human Services Department and HHS’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, declined to comment.

According to the D.C. Circuit, Florida-based RICU has a roster of nearly 60 U.S.-trained physicians living abroad and a client base of hundreds of U.S. hospitals that relied on its critical-care telehealth services.

Weeks after the emergency rule was published, RICU asked CMS for guidance to ensure that its clients, the hospitals, could bill Medicaid if the consulting physician was not physically located in the U.S. CMS responded that the emergency rule did not affect a separate ban on foreign payments. After several rounds of correspondence with increasingly higher-level administrators, RICU filed suit last February.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper dismissed RICU’s lawsuit for lack of jurisdiction, citing Supreme Court precedent that all claims for Medicare benefits must be presented as a concrete claim for payment and “channeled” through the agency.

On appeal, RICU argued that its request for guidance satisfied the “presentment” requirement, and that it was exempt from the “channeling” rule because it was not an enrolled Medicare provider, and therefore had no access to the agency’s administrative review processes. The D.C. Circuit disagreed on both counts.

The only exception to the channeling requirement is for claims that would otherwise evade all possibility of judicial review, Circuit Judge Judith Rogers wrote, joined by Chief Circuit Judge Sri Srinivasan and Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Here, however, RICU’s interests were aligned with those of its clients - the hospitals - and the hospitals were therefore “proxies” that could file a proper claim with the agency for reimbursement and seek judicial review if it were denied, the court concluded.

The case is RICU LLC v. U.S. Health and Human Services Department, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, et al., U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, No. 21-5186.

For RICU LLC: Jesse Panuccio, David Boies and Scott Gant of Boies Schiller Flexner

For HHS et al.: Jennifer Utrecht of the U.S. Justice Department and Janice Hoffman of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department

