Tennessee can enforce abortion waiting-period law, 6th Circuit rules

(Reuters) - The full 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, split largely along partisan lines, on Thursday revived a 2015 Tennessee law requiring a 48-hour waiting period for abortions, reversing a lower court decision blocking the law.

Circuit Judge Amul Thapar wrote in the 9-7 majority opinion that the law was constitutional because it did not place a "substantial obstacle" in the way of a "large fraction" of women seeking abortions before fetal viability.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery called the decision "gratifying" and "a reasoned analysis of the law."

"With this law, politicians are purporting they know better than patients when it comes to making personal decisions about their healthcare," said Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights, which represented the abortion clinics challenging the law. "It's demeaning and medically unnecessary."

The law requires abortion providers to inform patients of the risks and wait at least 48 hours before proceeding, "to ensure that a consent for an abortion is truly informed consent."

Last year, following a four-day bench trial, U.S. District Court Judge Bernard Friedman of the Middle District of Tennessee ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, finding that the law "imposes numerous burdens that, taken together, place women's physical and psychological health and well-being at risk" and particularly affects low-income women.

The state appealed and sought a stay. Among other arguments, it said the Supreme Court had upheld waiting periods as constitutional in its landmark 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, finding they were not an undue burden on the right to abortion.

A 6th Circuit panel denied the stay 2-1, finding that the circumstances in Casey were different because Pennsylvania at the time had 81 abortion clinics, while Tennessee has only eight in four cities, making the waiting period a much greater burden. Thapar dissented from that opinion.

The court subsequently agreed to hear the case on the merits en banc in June, without a panel hearing.

Thapar, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, said that records reflected only a small drop, of about 9%, in abortions following the enactment of the law, showing that the law did not in fact pose a great obstacle to a large fraction of women seeking abortions.

"It is one thing to predict that the sky will fall tomorrow," Thapar said. "It's quite another thing to maintain that the sky fell five years ago for women seeking abortions when the numbers tell us otherwise."

Circuit Judge Karen Nelson Moore, who was appointed by former President Bill Clinton, dissented. She noted that, in addition to imposing financial and logistical hurdles, delays caused by the waiting period could push the date of an abortion past the cutoff for a medical abortion, requiring surgical abortion instead.

"An honest look at the record compels but one conclusion: a law that peddles in stigma, forces women into unnecessary and invasive surgical procedures, and forces low-income women to sacrifice basic necessities for themselves and their families in order to obtain an abortion is nothing if not an undue burden," she wrote.

The case is Bristol Regional Women's Center et al v. Slatery et al, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-6267.

For Tennessee: Sarah Campbell and Mark Alexander Carver of the Office of the Tennessee Attorney General

For plaintiffs: Autumn Katz, Michelle Moriarty and Rabia Muqaddam of the Center for Reproductive Rights; Maithreyi Ratakonda of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America; Scott Tift of Barrett Johnston Martin & Garrison; and Michael Dell and Jason Moff of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel

