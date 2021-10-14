TerraForm sues Orrick, Cleary over $2.4 bln First Wind deal

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firms Suit follows SunEdison, TerraForm's acquisition of First Wind assets

(Reuters) - TerraForm Power LLC has hit Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton with a malpractice lawsuit alleging that the firms “botched” the renewable energy company's $2.4 billion acquisition of clean energy developer First Wind Holdings LLC.

TerraForm said in a complaint filed Wednesday in New York Supreme Court that an error in the purchase agreements cost the company at least $310 million, as it fought litigation related to the deal.

"This $300 million-plus legal malpractice action arises from the egregiously negligent failure of both Orrick and Cleary to protect the interests of their client, TerraForm, in a major M&A deal,” the company said in the complaint.

Spokespeople for Orrick and Cleary said the suit was "without merit". The Orrick spokesperson added that the suit "irresponsibly mischaracterizes the circumstances of our representation."

Attorneys and representatives for Terraform did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

TerraForm and its former majority shareholder SunEdison Inc agreed to purchase First Wind’s assets for up to $2.4 billion, which included $510 million in earnout payments after the deal closed.

Buyers gradually pay earnouts to the sellers or shareholders of a company as the acquired company meets certain milestones.

Under the purchase agreement, SunEdison was supposed to make the earnout payments as construction was completed on the renewable energy developments it purchased.

When SunEdison filed for bankruptcy in April 2016, it stopped making earnout payments to First Wind's sellers.

The sellers sued TerraForm for the remaining $231 million due in earnout payments, and New York Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter agreed that Terraform was liable.

Terraform sued Orrick and Clearly for malpractice on Wednesday, saying that the firms' inclusion of the word “buyers” in one of the contract provisions made the company liable for the remaining payments after SunEdison went bankrupt.

Terraform argued that it never agreed to the contract provision and accused the law firms of failing to ensure that the company fully understood and accepted the deal terms.

If it weren't for the alleged error, TerraForm said it "would never have been sued, would never have had to expend substantial legal fees to defend itself, would never have been found liable for an Accelerated Earnout Payment, and would never have suffered over $300 million in damages."

The case is TerraForm Power Parent LLC v. Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, New York Supreme Court, New York County. A case number has not been assigned yet.

For TerraForm: Marc Kasowitz, David Rosner, Gavin Schryver, Sondra Grigsby and Brian Choi of Kasowitz Benson Torres

For Orrick: Kevin Rosen of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

For Cleary: Frederick Warder and Alejandro Cruz of Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler

