Tesla hit with complaints of wage, safety violations at Texas plant

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Tuesday was hit with a pair of complaints accusing the electric car maker of failing to address alleged workplace safety and wage law violations by subcontractors during the construction of its $1.1 billion truck factory in Austin, Texas.

Workers Defense Project, a Texas-based nonprofit, in a complaint with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration said unidentified contractors gave construction workers fake certificates stating they had undergone safety training when they had not.

The OSHA complaint was filed on behalf of a carpenter identified only as Victor who claims he received fake safety certificates in May and June of 2021 and "has knowledge of other subcontractors ... giving fake OSHA certificates to workers while providing no training."

When OSHA determines that workplace safety rules were violated, it can fine businesses up to $14,502 per violation. Even in cases involving egregious violations, OSHA fines rarely exceed a few hundred thousand dollars.

In a separate complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division (WHD), Workers Defense Project said an unidentified number of construction workers were not properly paid overtime wages and "a couple" were not paid at all.

WHD can order employers to give backpay to workers who were not paid properly, and can levy civil penalties of up to $1,000 per violation.

Both complaints claim Tesla is liable for the alleged violations of the contractors as a "joint employer" because it controlled working conditions during construction of the plant, which began in 2020.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Juan Benitez, a spokesman for Workers Defense Project, said Tesla had the power to set standards as the developer of the project, and failed to do so.

Elon Musk, Tesla's chief executive and the world's richest person, has said the Austin factory would involve an investment of more than $10 billion over time and would generate 20,000 jobs. Tesla moved its headquarters to Austin from California last year.

Tesla has faced dozens of OSHA fines ranging from less than $1,000 to $55,000 since 2014, mostly for violations at facilities in California. None of those cases involved the Austin plant.

