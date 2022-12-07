Tesla loses bid for new trial in factory worker's race bias case

Summary

(Reuters) - A federal judge in California on Wednesday rejected Tesla Inc's bid for a full retrial after a jury ruled for a Black former factory worker who claimed he was subjected to severe racial harassment at the electric carmaker's flagship Fremont plant.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco denied Tesla's motion during a hearing, and said a written decision would follow. A new trial on damages in the case is scheduled for March.

Orrick in April slashed a $137 million jury verdict for plaintiff Owen Diaz, one of the largest ever in a workplace discrimination case, to $15 million.

Diaz rejected the lower payout and opted for a new trial on the damages Tesla owed to him.

Tesla has denied wrongdoing, and argued that in order to decide damages, a new jury should first consider whether the company was liable at all. Telling the jury that Tesla has already been found liable for discrimination would skew the case in favor of Diaz, violating its constitutional right to a fair jury trial, the company said.

Lawyers for Tesla and Diaz did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Diaz in a 2017 lawsuit said Tesla failed to act when other employees at the Fremont factory used racist slurs and scrawled swastikas and epithets on bathroom walls. He also said one supervisor drew a racist caricature near his workstation.

Orrick in April said the evidence amply supported the jury's finding that Tesla was liable, but found that the award was excessive.

Tesla is facing a series of lawsuits involving alleged widespread race discrimination and sexual harassment at the Fremont factory, including one by a California civil rights agency.

The company denies wrongdoing and has counter-sued the agency, claiming it filed the lawsuit without following the procedures required by state law.

The case is Diaz v. Tesla Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 17-06748.

For Diaz: Lawrence Organ of California Civil Rights Law Group; Michael Rubin of Altshuler Berzon; Bernard Alexander of Alexander Morrison + Fehr

For Tesla: Kathleen Sullivan of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

