Tesla will face California agency's race bias case

State claims company had racially segregated workplace marked by harassment and pay disparities

(Reuters) - A California civil rights agency's lawsuit accusing Tesla Inc of widespread discrimination and harassment against Black workers at its Fremont assembly plant will proceed after a state judge denied the electric car maker's bid to toss the case.

California Superior Court Judge Evelio Grillo in Oakland on Friday rejected the company's argument that the case was improperly broad, and that the state's Civil Rights Department failed to notify it of the claims or give it a chance to settle before suing.

In the February lawsuit, the agency described Tesla's flagship Fremont plant as a racially segregated workplace where Black employees were harassed and discriminated against in terms of job assignments, discipline and pay.

The agency said Black workers were assigned difficult, menial jobs in racially segregated areas of the factory known as "the dark side," were less likely to be promoted to management positions and were subjected to racial slurs on a daily basis.

Tesla has denied wrongdoing.

Grillo's Friday ruling finalized a tentative ruling he had issued against the company on Aug. 24.

Spokespeople for the state and for Tesla's lawyers declined to comment.

In its motion to dismiss the case, Tesla argued that the agency's lawsuit made so many claims, involving so many employees, that it would not be legally practical for a court to address the matter in a single case.

Tesla is also facing a series of race and sex discrimination lawsuits brought by employees themselves, mostly involving the Fremont plant.

In one of those cases, a federal judge in April cut a jury verdict for a Black worker who alleged racial harassment from $137 million to $15 million. The plaintiff rejected the reduced award and opted for a new trial, which is scheduled for next March.

While the allegations in the Civil Rights Department's lawsuit are similar to those in other pending cases, it will likely cover many more workers because the agency is not bound by employment agreements that most Tesla employees signed requiring them to arbitrate legal claims.

Tesla's chief executive is Elon Musk, the world's richest person.

The case is Department of Fair Employment and Housing v. Tesla Inc, Superior Court of California, County of Alameda, No. 22-CV-006830.

For California: Alexis McKenna of the Civil Rights Department

For Tesla: Tina Tellado of Holland & Knight

