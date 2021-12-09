Teva, affiliates ignored safety to boost opioid sales, jury told

The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen in Tel Aviv, Israel February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Summary

Summary Law firms Jury told of off-label promotion, inadequate reporting

(Reuters) - Lawyers for New York and one of its counties on Thursday urged jurors to find Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Inc liable for fueling opioid addiction in the state, saying the company and its affiliates pushed the drugs for off-label use and failed to monitor suspicious orders.

"They failed to protect Suffolk County, they failed to protect Nassau County and they failed to protect the state of New York," Jayne Conroy of Simmons Hanly Conroy, who represents Suffolk County, said in her closing argument, which came near the end of a trial that lasted more than five months. "And that's because sales were their number-one priority."

The state and the two counties have said Teva must pay to remedy the damage caused by opioids. The case is one of more than 3,300 similar lawsuits filed by state, local and tribal governments around the country.

Conroy focused much of her closing argument on Cephalon Inc, a company Teva bought in 2011. Cephalon made the powerful opioid drugs Actiq and Fentora, intended to treat breakthrough pain in cancer patients who were already tolerant to opioids, but Conroy said the company consistently promoted their use for other kinds of pain.

She pointed to a parody video made for a Cephalon sales meeting in 2006, in which the villain Dr. Evil from the film "Austin Powers" is shown talking about producing "studies," while making a quotation mark gesture with his fingers, to support off-label uses.

Harvey Bartle of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius said in his closing argument for Teva on Wednesday that the Austin Powers parody video was intended only as humor.

Bartle had also told the jury that the plaintiffs failed to show a single improper prescription or overdose caused by Teva's conduct.

John Oleske of the New York Attorney General's office, in his closing argument for the state on Thursday, countered that the state only had to prove that Teva endangered New Yorkers.

He said the company did that by failing to maintain a system for reporting suspicious orders, leading to illegal sales.

"Of course, when you kneecap a system that's there to protect everyone from dangerous drugs, bad things happen," he said.

Hunter Shkolnik of Napoli Shkolnik is expected to deliver a closing argument for Nassau County on Monday.

Other defendants in the case settled before or during trial, most recently AbbVie Inc, in a $200 million deal announced Wednesday.

The case is In Re Opioid Litigation, Suffolk Supreme Court, No. 400000/2017.

For Suffolk: Jayne Conroy of Simmons Hanly Conroy

For Nassau: Hunter Shkolnik of Napoli Shkolnik

For New York: John Oleske of the New York Attorney General's office

For Teva: Harvey Bartle of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

